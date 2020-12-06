Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New Director Of Govett-Brewster Art Gallery/Len Lye Centre Announced

Sunday, 6 December 2020, 6:18 am
Press Release: Govett-Brewster Art Gallery

Dr Zara Stanhope is the new director of the Govett-Brewster Art Gallery/Len Lye Centre.

Dr Zara Stanhope has been announced as the next director of the Govett-Brewster Art Gallery/Len Lye Centre.

Dr Stanhope is currently the curatorial manager of Asian and Pacific Art at Queensland Art Gallery/Gallery of Modern Art in Brisbane and will bring nearly 30 years’ experience as a curator and director in both Australia and New Zealand to the role.

NPDC Group Manager Community and Customer Services Teresa Turner says Dr Stanhope brings an incredibly rich and relevant experience to the leadership of New Zealand’s foremost contemporary art museum.

“This is a significant appointment and one which will enable the Govett-Brewster to continue its work in showcasing contemporary art and the stories of our region and nation, and engaging people with contemporary art. Zara’s international experience and connections will be immensely valuable in keeping New Plymouth on the global map while contributing to the cultural, artistic and economic wellbeing of the district.”

Dr Stanhope is looking forward to joining the Gallery and playing a part in its growth.

“It is a real privilege to be joining the Govett-Brewster Art Gallery/Len Lye Centre at this significant point in its unique history, and I am looking forward to working with the highly motivated Gallery team, the Len Lye Foundation and Te Kaunihera-ā-Rohe o Ngāmotu New Plymouth District Council,” Zara says.

“This is an opportunity to strengthen the institution’s position as a leading centre for contemporary art in the Pacific, prioritise diverse local communities and artists, and expand national and international audiences.

“Together we can foster shared understanding in a manner that honours Te Tiriti o Waitangi principles of partnership, participation and protection and contribute to leading conversations through contemporary art that explores and celebrates who we are as people, place, communities, cultures and histories.”

Dr Stanhope joins the Govett-Brewster team from 1 March 2021.

About Zara Stanhope:

· Dr Stanhope is an Adjunct Professor in the School of Art and Design at AUT University, Auckland

· She holds a PhD from the School of Arts and Social Sciences at the Australian National University, Canberra.

· She’s worked in lead roles at Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki, Heide Museum of Modern Art and the Monash University Museum of Art (Melbourne) and the Adam Art Gallery (Wellington).

· Dr Stanhope has curated more than 50 exhibitions including New Zealand's presence at the 58th Venice Biennale in 2019.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Govett-Brewster Art Gallery on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks In Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>

Howard Davis: Kevin Field Quintet

With the hardest pews in town and an icon of Ruth Bader Ginsburg adorning the walls, St Peter's Church added a distinctly spiritual element to the debut of three new pieces by Kiwi jazz pianist and composer Kevin Field that celebrated our common humanity. More>>


Howard Davis: Three New Art Books for Xmas

Massey University and Te Papa Presses have published three new art books just in time for Xmas: Dick Frizzell's Me, According to the History of Art, Railways Studios, celebrating unique examples of government-sponsored advertising and design, and Nature - Stilled, Jane Ussher's extraordinary photographs of flora and fauna from the museum's natural history collections.
More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

Stage: Wellington’s Theatre Awards To Go Ahead

The Wellington Theatre Awards will go ahead despite a devastating year for New Zealand’s creative sector. Wellington Theatre Awards Trust Chair Tom Broadmore said, “the creative sector, and Wellington’s vibrant theatre sector has been gutted by the ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 