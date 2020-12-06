New Director Of Govett-Brewster Art Gallery/Len Lye Centre Announced

Dr Zara Stanhope is the new director of the Govett-Brewster Art Gallery/Len Lye Centre.

Dr Stanhope is currently the curatorial manager of Asian and Pacific Art at Queensland Art Gallery/Gallery of Modern Art in Brisbane and will bring nearly 30 years’ experience as a curator and director in both Australia and New Zealand to the role.

NPDC Group Manager Community and Customer Services Teresa Turner says Dr Stanhope brings an incredibly rich and relevant experience to the leadership of New Zealand’s foremost contemporary art museum.

“This is a significant appointment and one which will enable the Govett-Brewster to continue its work in showcasing contemporary art and the stories of our region and nation, and engaging people with contemporary art. Zara’s international experience and connections will be immensely valuable in keeping New Plymouth on the global map while contributing to the cultural, artistic and economic wellbeing of the district.”

Dr Stanhope is looking forward to joining the Gallery and playing a part in its growth.

“It is a real privilege to be joining the Govett-Brewster Art Gallery/Len Lye Centre at this significant point in its unique history, and I am looking forward to working with the highly motivated Gallery team, the Len Lye Foundation and Te Kaunihera-ā-Rohe o Ngāmotu New Plymouth District Council,” Zara says.

“This is an opportunity to strengthen the institution’s position as a leading centre for contemporary art in the Pacific, prioritise diverse local communities and artists, and expand national and international audiences.

“Together we can foster shared understanding in a manner that honours Te Tiriti o Waitangi principles of partnership, participation and protection and contribute to leading conversations through contemporary art that explores and celebrates who we are as people, place, communities, cultures and histories.”

Dr Stanhope joins the Govett-Brewster team from 1 March 2021.

About Zara Stanhope:

· Dr Stanhope is an Adjunct Professor in the School of Art and Design at AUT University, Auckland

· She holds a PhD from the School of Arts and Social Sciences at the Australian National University, Canberra.

· She’s worked in lead roles at Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki, Heide Museum of Modern Art and the Monash University Museum of Art (Melbourne) and the Adam Art Gallery (Wellington).

· Dr Stanhope has curated more than 50 exhibitions including New Zealand's presence at the 58th Venice Biennale in 2019.

