New Funding Invests In Talent Development Of New Music Artists

A new scheme to develop the songwriting and sonics of new and emerging local music artists will invest in the future music aspirations of dozens of talented musicians.

The first funding round results have just been released by NZ On Air, with 27 music producers being selected from 76 hopefuls, for the New Music Development initiative. The scheme is one of a number of new initiatives out of a $7.1 million boost over two years for NZ On Air music funding in the Arts Recovery Package. It is focused on the art of songwriting and creation of new works, by producer/artist partnerships.

The collaborations will be given the time and resources to craft and experiment, with the ultimate goal being to create three demo recordings, some of which may be able to go on to apply to record and promote a finished single through the New Music Single scheme.

NZ On Air has contracted experienced international music producer Greg Haver as an Advisor to help run the scheme. Mr Haver has also been involved in curating several APRA Song Hubs events and runs the Aotearoa Music Producer series.

“To see the NZ On Air New Music Development grants become available to music producers is the result of months of discussion and collaboration with the production community. This will give them the time and resources to develop the music, songwriting and sound of new artists and help uplift the long-term health of music in Aotearoa,” says Mr Haver.

NZ On Air’s Head of Music David Ridler is thrilled with the strong initial response to this new funding initiative.

“After a tough year for local music with so many gigs cancelled due to COVID, the opportunity to increase our investment in music has been welcomed. Our hope is that this new initiative can be part of an exciting new wave of creative collaborations and brilliant new songs from promising new artists.”

There will be four further New Music Development rounds in 2021 – details on the NZ On Air website .

Editor’s note: Greg Haver is an internationally renowned music producer whose production credits include acts such as Manic Street Preachers, Melanie C, John Cale, Catatonia and Super Furry Animals. Now a New Zealand citizen, the Welsh producer has worked on multiple local records from acts like Opshop, The Chills, Devilskin, Ekko Park and many more. Greg also curated the first five APRA Song Hubs in New Zealand and runs the Aotearoa Music Producers Series and has most recently been behind the setting up of the Music Producers Guild of New Zealand/Aotearoa.

The producer recipients of the inaugural New Music Development round of funding receive up to $6,000 to work with new artists. They are:

Anonymouz

Ben Edwards

Ben Malone

Caleb Nott

Devin Abrams

Elena Šiljić

Estère Dalton

Graham Gilleberg

James Goldsmith

Joseph Corban-Banks

Josh Naley

Maree Sheehan

Mark Perkins

Marley Sola

Maude Minnie Morris

Noema Te Hau

Peter Ruddell

Rory Noble

Seth Haapu

Simon Oscroft

Sophie Bialostocki

Steven Marr

Struan Finlay

Te Omeka Perkins

Troy Kelly

Will Henderson

Woodcut Productions

© Scoop Media

