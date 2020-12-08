Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New Funding Invests In Talent Development Of New Music Artists

Tuesday, 8 December 2020, 2:39 pm
Press Release: NZ On Air

A new scheme to develop the songwriting and sonics of new and emerging local music artists will invest in the future music aspirations of dozens of talented musicians.

The first funding round results have just been released by NZ On Air, with 27 music producers being selected from 76 hopefuls, for the New Music Development initiative. The scheme is one of a number of new initiatives out of a $7.1 million boost over two years for NZ On Air music funding in the Arts Recovery Package. It is focused on the art of songwriting and creation of new works, by producer/artist partnerships.

The collaborations will be given the time and resources to craft and experiment, with the ultimate goal being to create three demo recordings, some of which may be able to go on to apply to record and promote a finished single through the New Music Single scheme.

NZ On Air has contracted experienced international music producer Greg Haver as an Advisor to help run the scheme. Mr Haver has also been involved in curating several APRA Song Hubs events and runs the Aotearoa Music Producer series.

“To see the NZ On Air New Music Development grants become available to music producers is the result of months of discussion and collaboration with the production community. This will give them the time and resources to develop the music, songwriting and sound of new artists and help uplift the long-term health of music in Aotearoa,” says Mr Haver.

NZ On Air’s Head of Music David Ridler is thrilled with the strong initial response to this new funding initiative.

“After a tough year for local music with so many gigs cancelled due to COVID, the opportunity to increase our investment in music has been welcomed. Our hope is that this new initiative can be part of an exciting new wave of creative collaborations and brilliant new songs from promising new artists.”

There will be four further New Music Development rounds in 2021 – details on the NZ On Air website .

Editor’s note: Greg Haver is an internationally renowned music producer whose production credits include acts such as Manic Street Preachers, Melanie C, John Cale, Catatonia and Super Furry Animals. Now a New Zealand citizen, the Welsh producer has worked on multiple local records from acts like Opshop, The Chills, Devilskin, Ekko Park and many more. Greg also curated the first five APRA Song Hubs in New Zealand and runs the Aotearoa Music Producers Series and has most recently been behind the setting up of the Music Producers Guild of New Zealand/Aotearoa.

The producer recipients of the inaugural New Music Development round of funding receive up to $6,000 to work with new artists. They are:

Anonymouz
Ben Edwards
Ben Malone
Caleb Nott
Devin Abrams
Elena Šiljić
Estère Dalton
Graham Gilleberg
James Goldsmith
Joseph Corban-Banks
Josh Naley
Maree Sheehan
Mark Perkins
Marley Sola
Maude Minnie Morris
Noema Te Hau
Peter Ruddell
Rory Noble
Seth Haapu
Simon Oscroft
Sophie Bialostocki
Steven Marr
Struan Finlay
Te Omeka Perkins
Troy Kelly
Will Henderson
Woodcut Productions

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ On Air on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>


Howard Davis: Kevin Field Quintet

With the hardest pews in town and an icon of Ruth Bader Ginsburg adorning the walls, St Peter's Church added a distinctly spiritual element to the debut of three new pieces by Kiwi jazz pianist and composer Kevin Field that celebrated our common humanity. More>>

Howard Davis: Three New Art Books for Xmas

Massey University and Te Papa Presses have published three new art books just in time for Xmas: Dick Frizzell's Me, According to the History of Art, Railways Studios, celebrating unique examples of government-sponsored advertising and design, and Nature - Stilled, Jane Ussher's extraordinary photographs of flora and fauna from the museum's natural history collections.
More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 