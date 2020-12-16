Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New Zealand Becomes 31st Member Country Of The International Federation Of Pickleball

Wednesday, 16 December 2020, 4:42 pm
Press Release: Pickleball New Zealand Association

The International Federation of Pickleball (IFP) has today announced the joining of its newest member country, representing Aotearoa, the Pickleball New Zealand Association (PNZA).

PNZA joins a growing list of member countries helping to perpetuate the development and growth of the sport throughout the world, including in the United States of America, Australia, the Philippines, India, England, and more.

PNZA Board President, Ruben Garcia says pickleball has spread throughout New Zealand to over 50 clubs, with new playing locations popping up each year, since the sport was first introduced in Rotorua in 2015.

"With pickleball becoming quite popular in every region of the country, we felt it was time to join the international pickleball community, and benefit from the support the IFP offers its member countries."

The fun sport that combines many elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis - and can be played both indoors and outdoors - caters to players of all ages and skill levels.

"Local clubs have not only introduced regular social playing sessions, but are now producing excellent competitive players resulting in regional and national tournaments to be organised in places like Rotorua, Auckland, Hawke's Bay, Wellington, and Ashburton," Mr. Garcia added.

IFP's Director of Member Countries, Steve Sidwell says the joining of PNZA helps achieve their goal in introducing pickleball to all nations so that they may embrace the sport as one of their national sports.

"Our ultimate goal is to achieve official recognition by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in order to establish pickleball as an Olympic sport; PNZA's membership helps us get one step closer to achieving that goal.

"We are proud of the Pickleball New Zealand Association joining our growing family of IFP member countries."

About New Zealand Pickleball Association:

The Pickleball New Zealand Association (PNZA) is the national governing body for the sport of pickleball in New Zealand and works to provide players with official rules, tournament support, player rankings, and promotional materials.

