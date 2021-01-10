TVNZ Reveals NZ’s Next Bachelorette!

Lexie Brown is vivacious, determined, charismatic and ready to start her adventure.

Our 2021 bachelorette is here! Introducing Lexie Brown, our 31-year-old Wellingtonian who’s taking control and handing out the roses when the must-see second series premieres on TVNZ 2.

Describing herself as someone with an adventurous and spontaneous attitude, her parents weren’t surprised when she told them she was the bachelorette. Although she doesn’t take life too seriously, she is sincere about finding someone with similar values to her.

On being the leading lady Brown said: "I’m excited to be The Bachelorette, I never expected it’d be me, or to be doing this – but here I am!

“It'll be an absolute rollercoaster of a ride with loads of laughs. I can't wait to share it with New Zealand!"

Quite happy to be on a boat fishing with her whānau, or in the office as a brand and marketing manager, Lexie is hoping to meet someone special to share her life with. With some of her self-described best traits in a relationship being honest, open-mindedness, love and adventure, she’ll need them all when it comes to this once in a lifetime opportunity.

With her quintessential laidback Kiwi attitude, she’s the girl you’d want to bring home to your parents. And, for some lucky guys that’s exactly where this journey will lead.

With borders closed due to Covid-19, Lexie will be taking some of New Zealand’s most eligible men on the adventure of a lifetime exploring our beautiful country.

Through tears, laughter, romance and twist after twist, Lexie’s 18 bachelors will be tested to see if they could be the right man for Lexie.

So, join Lexie as she puts her heart on the line in this season of The Bachelorette New Zealand!

© Scoop Media

