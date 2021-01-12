New Hillary Institute And Edmund Hillary Fellowship Board Chair Elected

The Hillary Institute for International Leadership is pleased to announce that Paul Atkins has been appointed as the new Chair of the Hillary Institute and its subsidiary, the Edmund Hillary Fellowship. Paul succeeds Anake Goodall and Dr. Catlin Powers as the Chairs of Hillary Institute and Edmund Hillary Fellowship (EHF) respectively.

Paul is a highly respected member of the business community in Wellington, New Zealand. He is currently the CEO of Zealandia, the world’s first fully fenced, predator free urban ecosanctuary, and is an experienced director and Chair. He is currently Chair of the MacDiarmid Institute of Advanced Materials and Nanotechnology. He has previously served as Chair of Mevo Ltd, New Zealand’s first electric car share company; Boutiq Science Ltd, a nanomaterials spinout company; and as Inaugural Chair of the New Zealand Smart Grid Forum.

Paul is deeply grounded in the culture and values of Aotearoa New Zealand through his 16 years working with leading companies in the New Zealand innovation and environmental sectors. He also retains a global perspective born from his 17 years as a Director in the British Council—during which he worked in 40+ countries—and continued through his routine hosting of global delegates at Zealandia.

“Paul embodies Sir Ed’s commitment to helping others and to strengthening the bond between people and nature”, says Anake Goodall, current chair of the Hillary Institute. “Paul’s long standing focus on social and environmental endeavors that have the potential to change the world for the better is a direct match with the core promise of the Fellowship and Laureate programmes.”

“Paul is working towards a 500-year vision at Zealandia. The wisdom and humility it takes to show up to such a vision mirrors the type of servant leadership our world is seeking today. Under his stewardship, the Institute and Fellowship are well positioned to further catalyse the work of creating a better world” says Yoseph Ayele, co-founder and CEO of EHF.

“At Zealandia, Paul works towards radically changing the way people value and live with nature, achieving global impact from a local New Zealand exemplar. At the Hillary Institute, Paul will work towards sparking a global renaissance through this uniquely New Zealand inspired organisation by further unlocking the potential of Laureates and Fellows as a force for good.”, says Dr. Catlin Powers, current chair of the Edmund Hillary Fellowship.

