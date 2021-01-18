Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Delaney Davidson & Nadia Reid To Perform At Māoriland Hub

Monday, 18 January 2021, 2:49 pm
Press Release: Maoriland Charitable Trust

Next month, the Māoriland Hub will host intimate performances from two champions of Kiwi country and folk music as part of the ‘Māoriland Presents’ series in February.

Multi-instrumentalist singer-songwriter Delaney Davidson will be performing Thursday 4 February and award-winning singer-songwriter Nadia Reid will be performing Friday 12 February.

Part wandering minstrel, part traveling salesman, Delaney Davidson has lived his life with one foot on the stage and one in the road.

With over fifteen years of tireless touring and nine studio albums under his belt, Delaney is a distinctive figure in Aotearoa’s music scene.

In 2020 he received the Tui for Best Country Music Artist from Recorded Music New Zealand and has collaborated with artists like Troy Kingi, Tami Neilson and Marlon Williams as he continues to search for challenges and adventure in both music and his own expression.

Delaney Davidson will be performing two sets at the Māoriland Hub in Otaki on Thursday 4 February. Tickets are available through iTicket for $30 (presale) or $35 (on the door). Doors open at 8:00pm with the first set starting at 9:00pm. The second set begins at 10:00pm.

Internationally successful singer-songwriter Nadia Reid was credited with “saving folk music” by Billboard in 2015, something she continued to prove with her 2020 album Out Of My Province.

An evocative lyricist, Nadia started her illustrious career in 2014 with her first highly successful album Listen To Formation and Look For The Signs, which was followed by Preservation in 2017.

A finalist in the APRA Silver Scroll awards and the Taite Music Prize, Nadia’s performances have achieved acclaim both locally and abroad.

Nadia Reid will be performing two sets at the Māoriland Hub in Otaki on Friday 12 February. Tickets go on sale via iTicket on Thursday Feb 21 for $30 (presale) or $35 (on the door). Doors open at 8:00pm with the first set starting at 9:00pm. The second set begins at 10:00pm.

Māoriland Presents’ is a series of intimate live music performances held at the Māoriland Hub - a former large department store in Ōtaki village. Each show is carefully crafted by Māoriland with ‘biggest fans’ in mind.

Each performance at ‘Māoriland Presents’ gives the audience of up to 200 the opportunity to experience two intimate sets, as well as a talk with the artist about their inspirations and motivations.

In “Māoriland Presents”, Māoriland aims to create a sustainable model of presenting exceptional Aotearoa music that gives inspiration to our artists and our community who would otherwise not connect.

The 2021 Māoriland Film Festival will be taking place in Otaki from Wednesday 24 March through to Saturday 28 March 2021. The film festival programme will be announced on Waitangi Day (Saturday 6 February).

About Māoriland Presents
‘Māoriland Presents’ is a series of unique live performances held in the Māoriland Hub in Ōtaki. Designed with fans in mind, audiences experience a deeper level of enjoyment of the artist and their work through two performance sets and brief interviewing of the artist live by Māoriland.

About Māoriland Charitable Trust
Māoriland Charitable Trust grows social, economic and cultural opportunities for Māori film and creative excellence from the Māoriland Hub in Ōtaki.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Maoriland Charitable Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Anna Coddington Beams

Anna Coddington's thin, wispy vocals fit her songs beautifully, providing a wonderful lilting quality that pervades her latest album, producing instant ear worms. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 