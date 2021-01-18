Delaney Davidson & Nadia Reid To Perform At Māoriland Hub

Next month, the Māoriland Hub will host intimate performances from two champions of Kiwi country and folk music as part of the ‘Māoriland Presents’ series in February.

Multi-instrumentalist singer-songwriter Delaney Davidson will be performing Thursday 4 February and award-winning singer-songwriter Nadia Reid will be performing Friday 12 February.

Part wandering minstrel, part traveling salesman, Delaney Davidson has lived his life with one foot on the stage and one in the road.

With over fifteen years of tireless touring and nine studio albums under his belt, Delaney is a distinctive figure in Aotearoa’s music scene.

In 2020 he received the Tui for Best Country Music Artist from Recorded Music New Zealand and has collaborated with artists like Troy Kingi, Tami Neilson and Marlon Williams as he continues to search for challenges and adventure in both music and his own expression.

Delaney Davidson will be performing two sets at the Māoriland Hub in Otaki on Thursday 4 February. Tickets are available through iTicket for $30 (presale) or $35 (on the door). Doors open at 8:00pm with the first set starting at 9:00pm. The second set begins at 10:00pm.

Internationally successful singer-songwriter Nadia Reid was credited with “saving folk music” by Billboard in 2015, something she continued to prove with her 2020 album Out Of My Province.

An evocative lyricist, Nadia started her illustrious career in 2014 with her first highly successful album Listen To Formation and Look For The Signs, which was followed by Preservation in 2017.

A finalist in the APRA Silver Scroll awards and the Taite Music Prize, Nadia’s performances have achieved acclaim both locally and abroad.

Nadia Reid will be performing two sets at the Māoriland Hub in Otaki on Friday 12 February. Tickets go on sale via iTicket on Thursday Feb 21 for $30 (presale) or $35 (on the door). Doors open at 8:00pm with the first set starting at 9:00pm. The second set begins at 10:00pm.

‘Māoriland Presents’ is a series of intimate live music performances held at the Māoriland Hub - a former large department store in Ōtaki village. Each show is carefully crafted by Māoriland with ‘biggest fans’ in mind.

Each performance at ‘Māoriland Presents’ gives the audience of up to 200 the opportunity to experience two intimate sets, as well as a talk with the artist about their inspirations and motivations.

In “Māoriland Presents”, Māoriland aims to create a sustainable model of presenting exceptional Aotearoa music that gives inspiration to our artists and our community who would otherwise not connect.

The 2021 Māoriland Film Festival will be taking place in Otaki from Wednesday 24 March through to Saturday 28 March 2021. The film festival programme will be announced on Waitangi Day (Saturday 6 February).

About Māoriland Presents

‘Māoriland Presents’ is a series of unique live performances held in the Māoriland Hub in Ōtaki. Designed with fans in mind, audiences experience a deeper level of enjoyment of the artist and their work through two performance sets and brief interviewing of the artist live by Māoriland.

About Māoriland Charitable Trust

Māoriland Charitable Trust grows social, economic and cultural opportunities for Māori film and creative excellence from the Māoriland Hub in Ōtaki.

© Scoop Media

