Pre-season Hit-out For Southern Netball Neighbours

The Good Oil Tactix will head south for a dress-rehearsal of their 2021 ANZ Premiership season opener against netballing neighbours, the Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel.

It will be the first opportunity for players to put their pre-season preparation into practice when they suit up for two matches, on March 12 and March 13, at The Southern Trusts Event Centre in Timaru.

Tactix coach Marianne Delaney-Hoshek said she was looking forward to getting the players back on court against a team they would meet in their 2021 ANZ Premiership opener.

“We’ve been working hard in pre-season but it’s really exciting to be getting back out on court and against the Steel who we meet first up in this year’s Premiership,” she said.

“There is a strong southern rivalry between the two teams and it’s an opportunity to have a good look at the Steel’s new players and what they bring to the court.”

Netball fans from both clubs will have the chance to see their new recruits in action including Silver Fern defender Karin Burger who is preparing to wear Tactix colours for the first time.

The Good Oil Tactix General Manager Haidee Stratford said they were excited to take the pre-season games to some of their most southern fan base.

“Our netball family covers a large area and to be able to bring the Tactix to Timaru will help inspire the next generation of Tactix netballers and supporters,” she said.

“It showed last year just how loyal our fans are and we’re looking forward to starting our 2021 campaign in front of them.”

Stratford said she was thrilled to have the support of both Venture Timaru and Fulton Hogan to stage the matches.

Fulton Hogan Timaru Manager Brett King said they were delighted to be a part of the pre-season event.

“We’re really proud to be able to help bring elite netball to our community in South Canterbury whilst supporting and inspiring netballers throughout our region,” he said.

The first game between the Tactix and Steel will be played on Friday, 12 March starting at 6pm with players back in action on Saturday, 13 March at 11am.

The two teams are also scheduled to meet in the opening round of the 2021 ANZ Premiership at ILT Stadium Southland in Invercargill on 18 April.

The Good Oil Tactix’ first home game is in Round 4 when they take on the Waikato-BOP Magic in Christchurch.

Pre-season matches between The Good Oil Tactix and Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel

Friday, 12 March at 6pm and Saturday, 13 March at 11am

The Southern Trust Events Centre in Timaru

$10 adult and $5 child, tickets on sale in February

