Soundsplash Festival Celebrates 20 Years This Weekend!

Raglan’s renowned Soundsplash Festival celebrates 20 years this weekend, with the SOLD-OUT festival kicking off tomorrow - Friday January 22. The all-ages eco-focused extravaganza is held at the Wainui Reserve in Raglan on January 22, 23, and 24, 2021.

Festival directors' Naomi Tuao and Brian Ruawai are looking forward to hosting New Zealand's best artists as they celebrate the festival's 20th birthday.

"We are so excited to celebrate the anniversary event," says Naomi. "We began in 2001 in the Raglan Town Hall and are honoured to have these incredible acts join us for the 2021 line-up 20 years later."

Amongst the stellar line-up at the Raglan festival this year are headliners Fat Freddy’s Drop, Ladi6, Katchafire, Macky Gee, Troy Kingi, Mako Road and Montell2099.

In keeping with Soundsplash’s ongoing commitment to supporting and showcasing rising New Zealand talent, there is also an exciting array of up-and-coming acts, such as Dolphin Friendly, Flowidus, Masaya, Paige, Poris, RIIKI, Soaked Oats, Villette and many more. They will share stages alongside well-known Kiwi acts including Che Fu, Concord Dawn, Cornerstone Roots, Home Brew, Mt Eden and more.

The team behind Soundsplash is excited to celebrate two decades of Aotearoa’s much-loved festival, which strives to create a unique environment bringing together live music, art and culture. The aim of the zero-waste event is to embrace, inspire and influence people of all ages, backgrounds and genders and alongside the talent-packed line-up, will be performance art, workshops and speakers. The promoters are committed to diverting waste from landfill and are asking attendees to be conscious of what they bring into the event.

"If we work together, we can make the change," says Naomi.

"Our core values are about manaakitanga (kindness, respect, caring) and tautoko (support). We also have dedicated wellbeing spaces at the festival."

With its picturesque location, just 500 metres from the beach and a short drive from the Raglan township and some of the world’s most famous surfing spots, Soundsplash is without question one of New Zealand’s most popular summer festivals.

Held across three days, with many stages, the community-minded festival will also continue its commitment to its Zero Waste policy. There will also be lots of healthy food options and camping with hot showers.

Remember to Slip, Slop, Slap and Scan to make Soundsplash Unstoppable; and please stay home if you feel unwell.

