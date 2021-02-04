Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Aussie Sci-fi Epic 'Occupation: Rainfall' Annouced To Hit Kiwi Cinemas Feb 18th

Thursday, 4 February 2021, 8:17 am
Press Release: 818 Entertainment

A WILD AND WAR-TORN DYSTOPIAN VISION OF THE LAND DOWN UNDER COMES TO LIFE IN THE MOST AMBITIOUS SCI-FI FILM EVER PRODUCED IN AUSTRALIA, OCCUPATION: RAINFALL

“A locally made science-fiction action extravaganza for our times…”
Time Out (Australia)

“A rollicking, action-packed Australian sci-fi”
Flicks.com.au

“An incredibly loud and fast-paced action film which surprisingly rivals any cinematic science fiction offering from Hollywood.”
Cityhub

OCCUPATION: RAINFALL the spectacular new Australian Alien Invasion blockbuster, produced entirely independently, will release in New Zealand cinemas on 18 February 2021, reaching a wide audience of sci- fi adventure lovers and will be distributed by genre film specialists Monster Pictures. 

Directed and written by Luke Sparke and produced by mother and daughter duo Carly & Carmel Imrie (Occupation, Red Billabong) and co-executive producer Todd Williams (The Nun, Alex and Me), OCCUPATION: RAINFALL is an action-packed, unstoppable thrill-ride that stretches from the scenic hills of the Blue Mountains to the battle-ravaged streets of Sydney. The film features eye-popping visual effects by industry leaders including Creative Cupids, and FIN with backgrounds working on major studio pictures. 

The film’s top-line cast includes Temuera Morrison (The Mandalorian, Aquaman), Ken Jeong (Crazy Rich Asians, The Hangover Trilogy), Daniel Gillies (The Originals, Vampire Diaries), Dan Ewing (Love and Monsters), Dena Kaplan (Dance Academy), Mark Coles Smith (Last Cab To Darwin), Jet Tranter (Thor: Ragnarök), Lawrence Makoare (The Lord Of The Rings), David Roberts (The Matrix 2 & 3), Vince Colosimo (Chopper), Zac Garred (General Hospital ) and Trystan Go (The Family Law), as well as Jason Isaacs (Harry Potter) as the voice of Steve the alien. 

Luke Sparke‘s highly anticipated follow-up to the 2018 OCCUPATION picks up two years into an intergalactic invasion of Earth where survivors in Sydney, Australia are fighting back in a desperate ground war. As casualties mount by the day, the resistance and their unexpected allies uncover a plot that could see the war come to a decisive end. With the alien invaders hell-bent on making Earth their new home, the race is on to save mankind.

Luke Sparke: “I had lots of ideas for OCCUPATION that I just couldn’t include on the available budget. With RAINFALL I said from the get-go I’m going to write what I think the film needs, no matter how ambitious it is and then we’ll sit down and figure out how to make it happen – and what I wrote was huge. A sprawling film with so many action sequences, locations and set pieces. We announced it even before the first film was out, in a way telling the world that Australians can make big films like this. We have the capacity, the crews, the talent, to tell stories on a huge canvas and to get those big stories on screen.”

Grant Hardie from Monster Pictures says: “Luke’s film is a visual marvel and the perfect way for New Zealand audiences to continue to emerge from the Covid-19 shutdowns. The Rainfall team have done an amazing job bringing their vision to life and Monster can’t wait to unleash the biggest science fiction blockbuster Australian audiences have ever seen in cinemas all across Australia and New Zealand”

OCCUPATION: RAINFALL took more than three years to make and features over 1,500 special effects and a brilliant multicultural ensemble cast of New Zealand, Australian and international talent.

