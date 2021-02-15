Shearing In The North

Wellsford shearer, who won his first Senior title at Arapohue on Saturday, pictured at the new Whangarei A and P Show Shears in December. Photo / SSNZ

Fagan wins on a brilliant day at Arapohue

Te Kuiti shearer Jack Fagan avoided the temptation to chase the speedshears in the south by going north and winning a 20-sheep final at the 129th Northern Wairoa A and P show ar Arapohue on Saturday.

There were eight entries in the Open class; despite the remoteness of the venue, more than 370km from Dargaville and almost 180km north of Auckland, with Fagan winning by two-and-a-half points from former Silverdale and former Napier shearer Phil Wedd, with local shearer Neville Osborne third, after being first off in the quick time of 17min 2sec.

It was a repeat of the placings in the first Whangarei A and P Show Open final in December.

Another feature was the first Senior win for Alan Boler, of Welsford, after eight seasons and 13 wins in the Intermediate grade.

Rex Finlayson, Kai Iwi Lakes won the Intermediate, Paul Finlayson the Junior, and Tessa Berger, of Ahuroa, the Novice final..

With 28 entries across the grades, the programme was bolstered with the Veterans event, won by Allan Bramley, with competition organiser Kevin Boyd the runner-up and later emphatically rating it a “brilliant” day..

It was the fourth show of the seven north of Auckland this season, with northernmost show North Hokianga at Broadwood next Saturday, Kumeu on March 13, and Warkworth on March 20.

RESULTS from the North Wairoa A and P Show Shears at Arapohue on Saturday, February 13, 2021:

Open final (20 sheep): Jack Fagan (Te Kuiti) 17min 8sec, 58.2pts, 1; Phil Wedd (Silverdale) 17min 49sec, 60.75pts, 2; Neville Osborne (Dargaville) 17min 2sec, 66.65pts, 3.

Senior final (8 sheep): Alan Boler (Wellsford) 11min 26sec, 42.67pts 1; David Hodge (Te Puke) 10min 58sec, 42.9pts, 2; Steve Coop (Wellsford) 10min 52sec, 46.47pts, 3.

Intermediate final (6 sheep): Rex Finlayson (Kai Iwi Lakes) 10min 32sec, 42.76pts, 1; Kelvin Welch (Snells Beach) 11min 8sec, 45.06pts, 2; Amelia Wood (Ruawai) 12min 48sec, 46.06pts, 3.

Junior final (4 sheep): Paul Finlayson (Kai Iwi Lakes) 8min 57sec, 37.1pts, 1; Archer Walton (Tangiteroria) 8min 5sec, 39.5pts, 2; Gus Berger (Ahuroa) 10min 8sec, 40.4pts, 3.

Novice final (1 sheep): Tessa Berger (Ahuroa) 3min 42sec, 20.1pts, 1; Niamh Walton (Tangiteroria) 3min 18sec, 35.9pts, 2; Lydia Wood (Ruawai) 5min 44sec, 50.2pts, 3.

Veterans (2 sheep): Allan Bramley (Hukeranui) 3min 2sec, 12.1pts, 1; Kevin Boyd (Dargaville) 2min 58sec, 14.4pts, 2; Rex Finlayson (Kai Iwi Lakes) 3min 13sec, 15.65pts, 3.

