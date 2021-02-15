Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Jersey Boys - The Story Of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons - Auckland Season Extended

Monday, 15 February 2021, 7:05 am
Press Release: Jersey Boys

JERSEY BOYS AUCKLAND SEASON EXTENDED

Pre-sales start at 9am today
Book by Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice
Music by Bob Gaudio Lyrics by Bob Crewe
AUCKLAND, THE CIVIC 17 APRIL – 16 MAY 2021
WELLINGTON, OPERA HOUSE 21 MAY – 6 JUNE 2021
www.JerseyBoys.co.nz

Due to popular demand, the Auckland season of JERSEY BOYS – The Story of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons – has been extended, with new tickets going on pre-sale at 9am today via Ticketmaster. All remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public at 9am on Wednesday.

The season will now run from 17 April through to 16 May in Auckland, before transferring to the Wellington Opera House where it will open on 21 May.

The hit musical, seen by more than 26 million people worldwide, returns to Auckland for the first time in nine years, and makes its much-anticipated premiere in Wellington.

The internationally acclaimed stage sensation, produced in New Zealand by the same company that delivered the critically acclaimed, seasons of Les Miserables in 2019 and Mary Poppins in 2020, tells the story of how four blue collar boys from the wrong side of the tracks became one of the biggest American pop sensations of all time.

“Oh, what a night of magical memories…. This is an utterly wonderful show full of vitality, pace and power” -
Daily Express

Frankie Valli, Bob Gaudio, Tommy DeVito and Nick Massi joined forces to become The Four Seasons, writing their own hits and developing their unique sound to sell over 175 million records before they were 30!

They were just four guys from New Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard… and that radio stations just couldn’t get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story -- a story that has made them an international sensation all over again.

Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in the Tony Award®-winning true-life musical phenomenon, JERSEY BOYS. From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this is the musical that’s just too good to be true.

Having smashed New Zealand box office records when it first visited in 2012, JERSEY BOYS is THE pmost requested musical for a return season by New Zealand theatre audiences. Winner of fifty-seven major awards worldwide, including the Olivier Award for Best New Musical, their story was so good it was turned into a Hollywood blockbuster produced and directed by Clint Eastwood and grossing $67 million at the box office.

Featuring hit after legendary hit including ‘BEGGIN’’, ‘CAN’T TAKE MY EYES OFF YOU’, ‘OH WHAT A NIGHT’, ‘SHERRY’, ‘WALK LIKE A MAN’, ‘BYE BYE BAB’Y, ‘BIG GIRLS DON’T CRY’ and many more, JERSEY BOYS is a story full of heart, humour and ‘sheer musical razzamatazz’.

This is the musical that’s just too good to be true.

Dates and times:

Auckland, The Civic

17 April – 16 May 2021

Sessions: Saturdays: 2 pm & 7.20 pm; Sundays: 3 pm; Tuesdays: 6.30 pm; Wednesday-Friday: 7.30 pm. Wednesday, 28 April: 1 pm.

Ticket prices: From $29.50 - $140. Producer seats available (including lounge entry) at $185.

Wellington, Opera House

21 May – 6 June 2021

Sessions: Saturdays: 2 pm & 7.30 pm; Sundays: 3 pm; Tuesday: 6.30 pm; Wednesdays: 1 pm & 7.30 pm; Thursday & Friday: 7.30 pm. Wednesday, 26 May: 1 pm.

Ticket prices: From $29.50 - $140.

Social:

www.jerseyboys.co.nz

Facebook @JerseyBoysNewZealand

Instagram @JerseyBoysNewZealand

