Sky Tower Shines For Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli

Monday, 22 February 2021, 5:01 pm
Press Release: SKYCITY Auckland

SkyTower lit in colours of the Italian flag.

Following Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli's impressive 7-1 victory over INEOS TEAM UK in the Prada Cup, the Sky Tower will be lit in the colours of the Italian national flag tonight.

"Having shown our support for the Prada Cup by lighting the iconic Sky Tower red prior to each event, Team Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli approached us about the potential for lighting up in the colours of the Italian flag,” says SkyCity New Zealand Chief Operating Officer Callum Mallett.

“As the official confirmed opponents to Emirates Team New Zealand for the America’s Cup in March, we were only too delighted to agree.

“The 36th Americas Cup Match is a huge event for Tāmaki Makaurau and the whole of Aotearoa and we hope these images of our iconic Tower travel around the globe and show our support of a tremendous series of racing to come,” says Mallett.

SkyCity is the ‘Official Hotels and Entertainment Partner’ for Emirates Team New Zealand’s Defence of the 36th America’s Cup.

The Sky Tower is the Southern Hemisphere’s tallest free-standing structure. Based in the heart of Auckland, it is one of New Zealand’s most recognisable landmarks.

SkyCity lights the Sky Tower for charities or community initiatives that we support financially, to mark national holidays, milestones or other celebrations or events, or as a symbol of respect or solidarity.

