COVID-19 Update
Sunday, 28 February 2021, 6:49 am
Press Release: Hamilton Garden Arts Festival
27 February
With the news that Hamilton will
move to Covid-19 Alert Level 2 at 6am tomorrow, the decision
has been made to cancel all of tomorrow's HGAF events at the
Hamilton Gardens.
The safety of our staff, artists,
crew, volunteers and audience is our first
priority.
Further information on whether HGAF events
at The Meteor and Gallagher Academy of Performing Arts will
go ahead will be communicated by 11am tomorrow.
Ticket
holders for all cancelled events will be
refunded.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more