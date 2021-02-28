COVID-19 Update

27 February

With the news that Hamilton will move to Covid-19 Alert Level 2 at 6am tomorrow, the decision has been made to cancel all of tomorrow's HGAF events at the Hamilton Gardens.

The safety of our staff, artists, crew, volunteers and audience is our first priority.

Further information on whether HGAF events at The Meteor and Gallagher Academy of Performing Arts will go ahead will be communicated by 11am tomorrow.

Ticket holders for all cancelled events will be refunded.

