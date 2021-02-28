Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Shearing Competition Cancelled

Sunday, 28 February 2021, 7:17 am
Press Release: Shearing Sports New Zealand

27 February

The 50th anniversary Pahiatua Shears, which were to have been held tomorrow (Sunday) have been cancelled following tonight’s announcement of Covid-19 Level 2 Alert being put in place for a week from 6am.

The Pahiatua Shears is the last shearing event leading up to the three-day 61st Golden Shears scheduled to start in Masterton on Thursday but also now unlikely to go ahead.

Also impacted are the Wairarapa Pre-Shears Woolhandling Championships scheduled to take place in the Riverside Farm woolshed at Mikimiki, north of Masterton, on Saturday.

More than 100 shearers were expected for the Pahiatua Shears, most having also taken part in the Taumarunui Shears on Friday and the Apiti Shears today(Saturday).

The championships, in a woolshed in Mangaone Valley, southeast of Pahiatua, were to have incorporated the compulsory fifth and last qualifying round of the National Shearing Circuit, with four top competitors from Southland having already flown north for the event, aiming for the semi-finals and final which are scheduled to take place at the Golden Shears.

But Golden Shears president Sam Saunders said before the weekend that the World’s most prestigious shearing and woolhandling championships, held in Masterton’s War Memorial Stadium every year since 1961 and with about 300 shearers, woolhandlers and wool pressers entered, could not go

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Shearing Sports New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 