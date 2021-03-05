The Global Premiere Of Rain Beau's End Launching With A Live Q&a With The Cast And Crew On International Women's Day

Directed by Tracy Wren

Written by Jennifer Cooney Original story by Joe Orlandino

Starring

Janelle Snow (Exodus, Chicago Med), Amanda Powell (Utopia, The Red Line), Ed Asner (Cobra Cai, Dead to Me, UP), Sean Young (Blade Runner 2049), Christian Stolte (Chicago Fire, Public Enemies), Melanie Chandra (Code Black, Law & Order SVU) and Kirk Kelleykahn

This year’s theme for International Women’s Day is CHOOSE TO CHALLENGE and we thought this was a great time to release this title, which does just that. Rain Beau’s End is the story of a couple who throughout the film choose to challenge the labels, the misconceptions and the barriers that they experience on a daily basis as a prominent lesbian couple with an adopted child. It shows the challenges that parents go through, that lesbian parents go through, that LGBT people go through, that life throws at us all. It challenges us to look at the labels we apply to be, and to think about the impact and potential damage those labels can cause.

RAIN BEAU'S END will have its global premiere online on Lesflicks Video on Demand platform and will be followed by a live Q&A Session featuring the cast: Janelle Snow, Amanda Powell, Ed Asner, Sean Young, Christian Stolte, Melanie Chandra and Kirk Kelleykahn; the writer, Jennifer Cooney; the director, Joe Orlandino; the producer, Tracy Wren; and the founder of Lesflicks, Naomi Bennett. This live Q&A will be hosted by Sarah O’Connell on Monday 8th March 2021 at 8pm GMT/12pm PST to celebrate International Women's Day.

This film has the ability to unify so many women with overlapping parallel challenges – whilst showing the adversity and strength that many women can pull on.

RAIN BEAU'S END is an intimate lesbian family-drama situated in the late 1990s, depicting how the labelling of their adopted son affects a progressive lesbian couple's relationship as they struggle to raise their family in the spotlight. The film tells a motherhood story starting when a prominent, progressive lesbian couple, Hannah Driver and Jules Paradise, adopts a child named Beau who is subsequently diagnosed with 47, XYY; which was believed at that time to make boys more prone to aggressive behaviour (and has since been disproved).

"Ready is for someone who waits too long" is a symbolic representation following 20 years, as Hannah and Jules ride the rough journey of Beau's apparent behavioural issues, and how it not only affects his life and the small community they inhabit but most especially their relationship and their lives. As Beau gets older, and research of his condition grows, Hannah and Jules must face the reality of a self-fulfilling prophecy and the ghosts of their past.

When a prominent, progressive lesbian couple adopts a child mislabelled with a genetic predisposition for violence, they must face the ghosts of their past and contend with their hard-lined stance on acceptance. Will they stand for their values while trying to raise a loving family in the spotlight?

Joe Orlandino, Producer of Rain Beau’s End said: “Indie film distribution generally places products on the shelves of a vast resale shop and spends little on promotion. More appealingly, Lesflicks is a specialty boutique that offers uniquely similar products, attracting only those who are shopping for them.”

Jennifer Cooney, Writer & Producer of Rain Beau’s End said: “The release of Rain Beau’s End exclusively on Lesflicks could not be a prouder moment for me, as both a filmmaker and a lesbian. I remember a time in my life when I owned every lesbian film ever made on DVD—and the collection barely took up any space on my shelf. So, to have a film that I wrote and produced be distributed to the world via a platform dedicated to the sharing of lesbian films is a mind-blowing honor, not to mention a monumental leap towards a greater understanding of the LGBTQ+ community. Every cast and crew member of this film led with their heart, all in service of this very important story about acceptance and the effects of labeling. Rain Beau’s End is the perfect film with which to begin our journey. With Love & Light, All Ways.”

Lesflicks is a lesbian-owned and independent digital streaming platform, events business and website that exists to signal boost and amplify the expansive library of quality lesbian & bisexual films and series being made around the world. Lesflicks offers a video-on-demand (VOD) service showcasing and promoting an array of content created for lesbian, bisexual and queer (LBQ) women showing lesbian & bisexual stories and characters on screen and offering that all important positive representation that audiences are calling out for. Due to its innovative and community-based focus, Lesflicks has had many successes in its first year of operating and is a unique platform. In the first year of running the platform, Lesflicks was approached by Nicole Conn to be the European distributor for her latest feature film, More Beautiful for Having Been Broken. Shortly after that more filmmakers identified that Lesflicks is a good home for their film as it is working with the community and providing an ethical platform that looks to find a happy medium that supports both the content creators and the audience. In the Autumn of 2020, the platform saw two new exclusive films coming to Lesflicks, firstly AESOP, a scifi drama and then most recently, the debut feature film Forever Not Maybe, the first feature film from up-and-coming filmmaker Christie Conochalla.

Since the platform’s launch, Lesflicks has already added over 100 titles to its platform, many of which are not available anywhere else, or are difficult to fine. Lesflicks is proud and excited to announces the coming soon and launches the trailer of its second global film premiere, Rain Beau's End, starring Janelle Snow, Amanda Powell, Ed Asner, Sean Young, Christian Stolte, Melanie Chandra and Kirk Kelleykahn.

The trailer is available to view now on Lesflicks’ Youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vn_-cCVFx7k

Follow the hashtag #RBE2021 on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for updates and news about the release.

