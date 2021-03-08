Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New Zealand Legend John Grenell And His Band ‘The Saddleblasters’ Release Their First Track In 20 Years

Monday, 8 March 2021, 4:20 pm
Press Release: Do It Management

The legendary John Grenell and his band The Saddleblasters have just found some unreleased recordings which they have re-mixed and mastered having found over 25 new recordings recently.

The debut new single “Aupouri Angel” is released on Friday 12 March.

The Saddleblasters consisting of singer John Grenell aka John Hore, singer-songwriter Neil Hersey and music producer Dave Maybee.

The Saddleblasters have performed with American country music supergroup “The Highwaymen” (Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings & Kris Kristofferson).

John Grenell of The Saddleblasters had a New Zealand number one hit single in the 90’s with the Jim Reeves song “Welcome To Our World”. The song was heavily featured nationally in a Toyota vehicle TV advertising campaign and every Kiwi of a certain age young or old will remember this track.

Described by the national pressas “New Zealand’s most prominent and prolific country singer ever”, when John’s album Encore was released in May 1965, the album outsold “The Beatles” “Help” album and John went straight to number one. At the time, Encore was the biggest selling LP by a New Zealand artist ever.

Recently The Saddleblasters have discovered old recordings which they never knew existed and with the help of their record label they have restored, re mixed and re mastered all new recordings.

The debut single (from the up coming yet to be named double album) is entitled ‘Aupouri Angel’ featuring John Grenell on lead vocals.

You can preview the track on Youtube: https://youtu.be/s72Qp83vW1I

