One Million New Zealanders Watch America's Cup On TVNZ 1

More than 1 million viewers tuned into TVNZ 1 yesterday for coverage of the 36th America's Cup presented by PRADA.

The first day of racing reached 1,041,700 New Zealanders on TVNZ 1, with 350,800 of these viewers sitting in the channel’s key commercial demographic.* The impressive size of the audience demonstrates the nation’s support of Emirates Team New Zealand as they embark on their defence of the world’s oldest sporting trophy.

An additional 147,000 live streams were logged across the afternoon on TVNZ OnDemand, showing New Zealanders desire to keep across all the action on the water from work, at home or on the move.**

TVNZ Director of Content Cate Slater says “We were treated to a thrilling first day of racing from Emirates Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli. With the score at 1-1, we expect to see these record viewing numbers increase over the coming week as New Zealanders continue to get behind the event and, hopefully, cheer our sailors to victory.”

The 36th America's Cup presented by PRADA continues this Friday, 12 March, live on TVNZ 1 and TVNZ OnDemand.

*Nielsen TAM, 10/3/2021, Overnights, TVNZ 1* Cume Reach, incl. TVNZ+1 and highlight

**Source: Youbora

© Scoop Media

