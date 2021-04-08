RuPaul’s Drag Race Arrives Down Under This Fall!

Saturdays are looking a whole lot brighter with RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under premiering May 1 on TVNZ!

Hosted by RuPaul, with Drag Race veteran Michelle Visage and award-winning comedian Rhys Nicholson on the main judging panel, the eight-part series will premiere on TVNZ OnDemand and screen the same day on TVNZ 2.

Following the Emmy® Award-winning series format, the series will see the queens serving high fashion realness, mini and maxi challenges, shady and heartfelt moments in the workroom, and of course, the all-important lip-sync for your life battles. Special guest appearances will be announced at a later date.

The 10 Australasian queens hoping to snatch the crown are: Anita Wigl’it, New Zealand, Art Simone, Australia, Coco Jumbo, Australia, Elektra Shock, New Zealand, Etcetera Etcetera, Australia, Jojo Zaho, Australia, Karen from Finance, Australia, Kita Mean, New Zealand, Maxi Shield, Australia and Scarlet Adams, Australia.

So, start your engines New Zealand and may the best queen win!

© Scoop Media

