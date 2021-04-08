Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The Trainee Sexologist Returns To Rova

Thursday, 8 April 2021, 8:58 am
Press Release: Mediaworks

Award-winning rova original The Trainee Sexologist is back with all new episodes. The new season, which premieres on rova on Tuesday 20th April, follows last year’s break-out debut season which was devoured by listeners and critics alike, scooping up Best Entertainment Podcast at the 2020 NZ Radio Awards.

Sharyn Casey and Morgan Penn

Season one, which is still available to stream on rova, has amassed over 400,000 plays across all platforms, becoming the number one rova original podcast*.

Now a qualified sexologist, Morgan Penn is back in the saddle alongside best mate Sharyn Casey (The Edge Afternoons with Sharyn and Jayden) for round two in the frank, funny and informative series that undresses and examines sex in all its awkward glory. The hosts promise another season of honest and hilarious no holds barred conversations. Nothing is too taboo for these two.

“It's been a long time coming, but we're back! I can't wait to get back in the studio and keep the positive sex conversations going, especially now that Morgan has over a year of experience under her belt. Tune in for a wild ride and more sex tips than you can throw a Satisfyer Pro at,” says Sharyn.

Morgan, who gave up her day job a year and a half ago to heal the world through sex therapy, adds: “This season we're going deeper than ever before. It's time to prioritise pleasure, break taboos, clear the shame and learn how to live in a world of healthy sexuality.”

In the season premiere, Sharyn and Morgan probe deep and ask the important questions: how can vagina owners achieve an orgasm without a vibrator? What is the correct way to finger yourself? Is Sharyn still using her Satisfyer Pro? Does Jay Reeve still have sex daily?

And if that doesn’t hit the spot, other topics coming up this season include sex parties, swinging, vaginismus, dating apps, porn, circumcision, libido, prostate chat, erectile dysfunction and vagina botox.

The Trainee Sexologist season two is proudly sponsored by Caci.

A teaser video clip for the season premiere can be viewed here.

Follow Sharyn, Morgan and The Trainee Sexologist podcast online here:

Website: click here

Facebook: @rovaappnz

Instagram: @traineesexologist @morgan_penn @sharyncasey

Download the rova app now to listen to your favourite radio stations, music+ stations and podcasts. Available on both Apple iTunes and Google Play stores.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Mediaworks on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 