The Trainee Sexologist Returns To Rova

Award-winning rova original The Trainee Sexologist is back with all new episodes. The new season, which premieres on rova on Tuesday 20th April, follows last year’s break-out debut season which was devoured by listeners and critics alike, scooping up Best Entertainment Podcast at the 2020 NZ Radio Awards.

Sharyn Casey and Morgan Penn

Season one, which is still available to stream on rova, has amassed over 400,000 plays across all platforms, becoming the number one rova original podcast*.

Now a qualified sexologist, Morgan Penn is back in the saddle alongside best mate Sharyn Casey (The Edge Afternoons with Sharyn and Jayden) for round two in the frank, funny and informative series that undresses and examines sex in all its awkward glory. The hosts promise another season of honest and hilarious no holds barred conversations. Nothing is too taboo for these two.

“It's been a long time coming, but we're back! I can't wait to get back in the studio and keep the positive sex conversations going, especially now that Morgan has over a year of experience under her belt. Tune in for a wild ride and more sex tips than you can throw a Satisfyer Pro at,” says Sharyn.

Morgan, who gave up her day job a year and a half ago to heal the world through sex therapy, adds: “This season we're going deeper than ever before. It's time to prioritise pleasure, break taboos, clear the shame and learn how to live in a world of healthy sexuality.”

In the season premiere, Sharyn and Morgan probe deep and ask the important questions: how can vagina owners achieve an orgasm without a vibrator? What is the correct way to finger yourself? Is Sharyn still using her Satisfyer Pro? Does Jay Reeve still have sex daily?

And if that doesn’t hit the spot, other topics coming up this season include sex parties, swinging, vaginismus, dating apps, porn, circumcision, libido, prostate chat, erectile dysfunction and vagina botox.

The Trainee Sexologist season two is proudly sponsored by Caci.

A teaser video clip for the season premiere can be viewed here.

