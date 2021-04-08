Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Parkinson’s Is The Fastest Growing Neurological Condition In The World

Thursday, 8 April 2021, 3:55 pm
Press Release: Parkinsons New Zealand

This April, Parkinson’s New Zealand Charitable Trust (PNZCT) is asking New Zealand to show their support for people diagnosed with Parkinson’s during its annual Red Tulip Appeal.

PNZCT is the only national charity dedicated to supporting the person diagnosed with Parkinson’s, their carer and whānau in Aotearoa.

Although Parkinson’s is a progressive neurological condition which has no cure, treatment is available.

PNZCT Chief Executive Andrew Bell says over 75 sites are booked throughout the country where volunteers will be collecting donations to raise much needed funds which will go back into services for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s.

“There are nearly 12,000 New Zealanders who have Parkinson’s with the average age at diagnosis only 59. With limited government funding and being reliant on grants, bequests and donations to run our charitable service, holding a Red Tulip Appeal helps us connect with and receive support from local communities for families struggling with Parkinson’s.

“We are incredibly lucky to have amazing volunteers collecting for us during our Red Tulip Appeal. Our volunteers will be wearing our Red Tulip Appeal bibs and holding Parkinson’s New Zealand branded buckets so that they will be easily recognisable around the country this April. We are truly grateful for all donations received.”

The number of people diagnosed with Parkinson’s is expected to double in the near future which is already putting pressure on the charity’s ability to support the person diagnosed and their whānau.

Ideally PNZCT needs $4 million each year to run the programmes required to provide high-quality and comprehensive education, information and support to families living with this incurable condition.

This year PNZCT is trialling the use of QR codes as an option for those who do not carry cash.

Donations can also be made online at www.parkinsons.org.nz

More information about Parkinson’s and events being held around Aotearoa can be found online at www.parkinsons.org.nz.

