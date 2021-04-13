Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

An Award-Winning Musical Comedy Web Series, Kittens In A Cage's Has Landed On Lesflicks From April 9th 2021

Tuesday, 13 April 2021, 6:23 am
Press Release: Lesflicks

Directed by Jillian Armenante (Vice, Girl Interrupted, Judging Amy, The Dark Knight Rises)

Written by Jillian Armenante, Kelleen Conway Blanchard

Starring

Rebecca Mozo, Erin Anderson, Gigi Bermingham, Rebecca Field, La Toya London

KITTENS IN A CAGE: Ukulele-playing bad girl Junie Butler gets muscled into prison by her ratfink friends. Abandoned by all, she turns to the warm embrace of her pyromaniac cellmate as they plot to escape from a power hungry prison matron and an axe-murdering beauty queen.

Set in a woman’s prison, the series starts with the incarceration of Junie Butler (Rebecca Mozo), a ukulele-playing sweetheart who’s landed herself ten to twelve years in prison after getting caught in a failed robbery. Abandoned by her gang and mother, she finds comfort in her pyromaniac cellmate, Vickie (Erin Anderson), who shows her the ropes in Marquetta State Prison.

Counting on well-known names such as Jillian Armenante (Vice, Girl Interrupted, Judging Amy, The Dark Knight Rises), Rebecca Field (The Client List, Greys’ Anatomy, A Star is Born) and singer LaToya London (American Idol), KITTENS IN A CAGE offers a new approach to what seems to be an emerging genre in WLW cinema. Despite serious subject matters such as wrongful incarceration, abuse of power, and “rehabilitation,” the series is one that in its absurdist humour doesn’t take itself too seriously.

It is a must-watch if you are looking for an alternative from other lesbian series, with a great premise and amazing emphasize in queer representation. KITTENS IN A CAGE is a 7-episode web series with around 20-minutes each episode or can be watched as a feature. Between 9 and 15 April one episode is dropping each day, with the feature version going live on Tuesday 13 April 2021.

Lesflicks is a digital streaming platform, events business and website that exists to signal boost and amplify the expansive library of quality lesbian & bisexual films and series being made around the world. Lesflicks offers a video-on-demand (VOD) service showcasing and promoting an array of content created for lesbian, bisexual and queer (LBQ) women showing lesbian & bisexual stories and characters on screen and offering that all important positive representation that audiences are calling out for. Lesflicks continues its strong growth and further establishes itself as the go to streaming platform for lesbian and bisexual film across the world with the release of KITTENS IN A CAGE from April 9th, 2021.

The trailer is available to view now on Youtube: Kittens in a Cage (2015) Trailer from Lesflicks

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Lesflicks on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 