Free Entry To War Display For Anzac Day

Tuesday, 13 April 2021, 3:26 pm
Press Release: Heritage New Zealand

The Stone Store will open from 1pm on Anzac Day (April 25) – and visitors will be able to learn about Northland’s ‘secret war’ free of charge that day.

Kerikeri Mission Station Visitor Host Millie Harris with the World War II display in the Stone Store attic.

The store is currently hosting a display entitled World War II in Northland – The Untold Story telling the story of ‘Fortress Northland’. The display sheds light on the secret plan to counter a feared Japanese attack on New Zealand during WWII.

Immediately after the bombing of Pearl Harbour in December 1941, Northland was identified as being the most likely place the Japanese would launch an attack on New Zealand.

World War II in Northland – The Untold Story tells of the incredible network of secret gun emplacements, military camps, airfields and other infrastructure that was hastily constructed in Northland in anticipation of a Japanese attack which, in the end, never came.

The display was developed by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga Northland staff based on information gathered by Northland-based volunteer researchers Jack Kemp and Dr Bill Guthrie.

World War II in Northland – The Untold Story is currently featuring at the Stone Store and will continue until the end of the month. (Free entry to see the display is on Anzac Day only).

Anzac Day hours – The Stone Store and Kemp House will be open from 1pm; the Honey House Café will be open all day (9am-4pm).

