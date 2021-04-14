Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Jennah Wootten appointed CE of Aktive

Wednesday, 14 April 2021, 2:18 pm
Press Release: Aktive - Auckland Sport and Recreation

Jennah Wootten has been appointed the new Chief Executive of Aktive, replacing Dr Sarah Sandley who is stepping down after seven years in the role.

Currently General Manager Partnerships & Communication with Sport New Zealand, Ms Wootten has held a number of leading sports administration positions, including World Masters Games 2017 CEO and General Manager – Destination at ATEED. She is the Deputy Chair of Auckland Unlimited and a Director of Cricket 2021 Limited (2021 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup).

“Jennah brings significant sector knowledge and experience to the role, and is a proven people and organisational leader. Her credentials, connections and expertise will be incredibly valuable as we build on Aktive’s solid strategic framework and continue our important work on improving physical activity opportunities for Auckland and Aucklanders,” says Aktive Board Chair Graham Child.

“As expected there was a high level of interest in this role and a number of excellent candidates. Through a robust process, the Aktive Board has identified Jennah as the ideal person to continue the organisation’s strong leadership and deliver on its strategic direction. “

Mr Child adds: “Jennah has sat on both sides of the board table, navigated complexity and challenges, and has deep knowledge of both Tāmaki Makaurau and the sport and recreation sector. There will be a seamless leadership transition supported by a talented team and record funding levels across the region.”

Ms Wootten says she is excited about the opportunity this role presents.

“Aktive’s Kaupapa is something special. As a proud Aucklander, I feel privileged to have an opportunity to work with Aktive’s partners and the wider sector to realise the vision of Auckland being the world’s most active city. 

“We know the positive difference that quality physical activity can have on lives and this can only be fully realised through strategic partnerships and collective action. I am looking forward to collaborating with the sector to maximise opportunities for Aucklanders, particularly for those people and communities who are missing out.”

Ms Wootten was appointed by a selection panel, including an independent representative, following an extensive search. She will commence at Aktive on 31 May and replaces Dr Sandley who is moving to Australia.

“Sarah is an inspiring and outstanding leader and has been pivotal in Aktive’s establishment and its vision,” says Mr Child. “The Board thanks Sarah for her knowledge, experience and leadership, and we wish her every success.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Aktive - Auckland Sport and Recreation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 