Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

‘No Longer Retired’ – Houstoun Plays The Egyptian In Manukau

Wednesday, 14 April 2021, 5:05 pm
Press Release: Manukau Symphony Orchestra

The Manukau Symphony Orchestra (MSO) begins its 2021 season with renowned New Zealand pianist Michael Houstoun in the twice-rescheduled concert Houstoun Plays The Egyptian on Sunday 2 May, 5pm at the Vodafone Events Centre.

Houstoun always tries to avoid picking favourites, although he does ‘love the charm, exoticism and virtuosity’ of Saint- Saëns’ Piano Concerto No. 5 ‘The Egyptian’, this being the second time he performs the work with the MSO.

Despite the disruptions of the pandemic, Houstoun says 2020 was a musically-rewarding year. ‘The virus has taught me that my attempts at planning are a vanity and that I should stop making them,’ he says. ‘And that’s where it stands. I am no longer retired and I am not planning a retirement.’

‘Michael is our most-loved soloist,’ says Uwe Grodd, Music Director of the MSO. ‘He is a charismatic performer who first performed with us in 2005 at the opening of the now Vodafone Events Centre. It’s great to know that Michael’s sixth appearance with the MSO will hopefully not be the last!’

Houstoun says he and the MSO have a ‘very happy history together’ as he feels and appreciates the orchestra’s desire to “deliver the goods”. ‘I love the MSO and think it’s wonderful! It plays a terrific role in greater Auckland’s musical life. I wish that the happiness it brings to the audiences and the musicians will only grow,’ says Houstoun.

Belatedly celebrating the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth, his lesser-known Name Day Celebration Overture will open the concert.

Mozart’s Symphony No. 40 in G minor has one of the most recognisable tunes of any symphony. The ‘crown jewel’ of Mozart symphonies, this work was said to have influenced composers such as Beethoven.

Extolling the charms of Paris, Offenbach’s La Vie Parisienne Overture is a lively celebration of everything Parisian with catchy tunes reminiscent of the can-can music heard in cabarets.

The Manukau Symphony Orchestra is a community orchestra with a ‘very special spirit’ composed of a unique mix of professional, youth and community players. Conducted by Uwe Grodd, the MSO is the only full symphony orchestra based in South Auckland and was most recently part of three sold-out performances of New Zealand Opera’s production of Ihitai ‘Avei’a – Star Navigator.

The orchestra gratefully acknowledges the support of its donors, funders and supporters, including Auckland Council, Foundation North, Four Winds Foundation, Second Nature Charitable Trust, Vodafone Events Centre and Multi-Media Systems Limited.

What:

Houstoun Plays ‘The Egyptian’

When:

Sunday 2 May, 5pm

Where:

Vodafone Events Centre. Tickets are on sale now at Eventfinda

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Manukau Symphony Orchestra on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 