Shell Lubricants To Partner With Hayden Paddon In NZ Rally Championship

With the first rally of the 2021 NZ Rally Championship completed in winning style, a new partnership has been announced which will see Shell Lubricants supplied to Paddon Rallysport and the Hyundai New Zealand rally team to run in their Hyundai i20 AP4 throughout the season.

The Shell product is courtesy of TransDiesel, a 100% Kiwi owned and operated company which recently acquired the distribution rights of the internationally-renowned lubricants for the local market.

“Our strong local heritage is a great fit with Hayden and Paddon Rallysport, as both brands are synonymous as being true ‘Kiwi Battlers’ - starting out small, putting in the hard yards and enjoying some great success along the way,” said Jason Steele, Business Manager - Shell Lubricants.

“At TransDiesel, our customer promise is ‘we’ve got your back’ and we want Hayden and his team to know that we’ve got their back and they should have every confidence in the Shell Lubricants they’re using as part of their rally programme as well as the support the team will receive from the whole TransDiesel family.”

There are five rounds of the NZ Rally Championship throughout 2021, which commenced last weekend with the Rally of Otago and features rallies in Whangarei, South Canterbury, Hawkes Bay before finishing in Coromandel.

“The partnership is an excellent way to demonstrate the credentials of the wide range of Shell products and remind Kiwi motorists they are available for use in their own vehicles,” said Jason.

“The Shell decal on the side of the vehicle is more than just a sticker on a rally car, it’s an indicator of the lifeblood coursing through its veins which helps it run and enable Hayden to perform to his undoubted world-class potential.”

The partnership will allow for some cross-promotional brand opportunities, social media collaboration as well as some exciting developments to coincide with TransDiesel’s 40th anniversary celebrations later in the year.

“Shell products are held in high regard and I look forward to the start of the partnership and using the product through the season, I know they will serve me and the team well,” said Hayden Paddon.

“We’re eager to get the fluids topped up, then get out there on the gravel as quickly as possible.”

Shell Lubricant products are available at 16 TransDiesel branches around the country, or to find your nearest stockist or order online visit https://www.transdiesel.com

