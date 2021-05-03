Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Musician Tim Prier Launches Online Series ‘Project 31’ In Support Of NZ Music Month

Monday, 3 May 2021, 5:49 pm
Press Release: Project 31

Tim Prier is thrilled to announce the release of his launch in support of NZ Music Month. ‘Project 31’ will be running every day in May.

Tim Prier, in collaboration with a hand-picked, locally sourced production team, has filmed 31 Kiwi artists playing Kiwi songs to release every day during NZ Music Month. A wide range of styles, fresh and familiar faces, and pure acoustic homegrown goodness is what to expect every day this May. From covers like Hollie Smith to Six60, Dave Dobbyn to Drax Project, along with several new artist originals, there will surely be a song for everyone.

Each morning at 7.30am, a photo of the featured artist that day will be uploaded to Facebook and Instagram with their bio, upcoming work, and links to their social media channels/website. At 3pm the same day, the video will be uploaded to the same places, as well as the Project 31 YouTube channel.

Tim says, “Kiwi music has always had something that the rest of the world doesn’t. I can’t quite put into words what, but it's unique, inviting, and beautiful.” This project was inspired by the “countless number of talented artists in New Zealand who don’t get nearly enough light shined on them.” Prier hopes to let communities everywhere know just how hard Kiwi musicians work to create something truly unique.

“With a large audience or none, we go out trying to share our passion for local music every time we play or sing. It's hard not to fall for homegrown sounds, when so many of the Kiwi musicians you meet have an unwavering drive to have their voice heard, while trying desperately to not step on each other on the way to that dream.” - Tim Prier, Project 31

This is the first of what Tim hopes to be a series of self-funded, -planned, and -organised music projects created in the next year, on a variety of platforms. He hopes to work with more Kiwi creators to help the New Zealand arts industry to reach new heights.

About Tim Prier

Tim is a 24-year-old singer songwriter from the Hibiscus Coast. Performing on stages since the age of 4, he has lived and breathed NZ arts since his beginnings. As a full-time musician, he can often be found around the Auckland open mic circuit, where he discovered many of the artists, along with the inspiration, for this Project.

