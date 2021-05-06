Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Brutal Jumps Racing Video Released On The Eve Of New Zealand's 2021 Jumps Racing Season

Thursday, 6 May 2021, 9:20 am
Press Release: Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses

On the eve of New Zealand's 2021 jumps racing season, a shocking compilation video exposing the brutal reality of jumps racing in NZ was published by the Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses (CPR) - available here.

"Many New Zealanders are completely unaware that cruel jumps racing persists in this country" said a spokesperson for CPR NZ, Frances Baker.

"From May to August 2021, 23 cruel jumps events will be held across New Zealand racetracks, forcing 500kg horses to jump hurdles whilst travelling at high speeds and being flogged by the jockey on their back" she said. "Many in the racing industry are even against this barbaric practice".

"Four horses were reported to have been killed in the 2020 NZ jumps racing season. Many more suffered painful injuries and have not been seen on the racetrack since – their status unknown" she said.

The group is calling on New Zealanders to join them in their protests outside racetracks throughout the jumps racing season - initial list with more to come here.

"We need people to join us in calling out this brutal animal abuse in the name of gambling profits and entertainment" she said. "It is completely unacceptable that this poor excuse for a sport continues."

2021 Ban Jumps Racing Demonstration dates…
Whanganui Racecourse, Whanganui – May 13
Trentham Racecourse, Wellington – June 12
Awapuni Racecourse, Palmerston North – June 19
Waverley Racecourse, Waverley – July 9
More dates and full details coming soon!

Supporters can also plan their own protests at their local tracks. CPR will provide support.

Also on the eve of New Zealand's jumps season, a horse was killed in jumps races in Warrnambool Australia. Media release including video footage available here.

"Jumps racing is 21st century legalised animal abuse that MUST come to an end!" Ms Baker said. 
 

