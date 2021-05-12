Four Cash Grants To Support NZ Writers

Receive a $5,000 grant to help you research your latest fiction or non-fiction writing project. All New Zealand writers welcome to apply.



Four Research Grants valued at $5,000 each are available to New Zealand writers wishing to undertake research for a fiction or non-fiction writing project. These are bought to you by Copyright Licensing New Zealand (CLNZ) and the New Zealand Society of Authors (NZSA) as part of the CLNZ Cultural Fund.

In 2021, one of the four Research Grants is targeted at diverse writers and diverse and new topics, writers from parts of Aotearoa society that are not broadly represented in writing and publishing, and writers who propose to write on issues or subjects that are topical in present day Aotearoa.

A broad range of fiction and non-fiction writing projects are eligible for these grants, however some works and projects are excluded so writers are encouraged to check the guidelines carefully.



Want to Apply?



First: Read the CLNZ / NZSA Research Grant Guidelines

Then: Fill in the CLNZ / NZSA Research Grant Application Form

In 2020, Elizabeth Cox was one of the grant recipients for her project Elemental: New Zealand’s Women Architects.

Elizabeth was able to complete 20 oral history interviews with women architects, the largest oral history project with women architects ever done in New Zealand, and now has a publishing contract with Massey University Press. She believes the CLNZ/NZSA research grant made a significant difference to her research project:

"It allowed me to take time off work to give me some 'clear air' to get some solid work done on my project. It would have been very difficult to progress research and writing without that space. Perhaps even more importantly, it gave me a feeling of confidence that other authors valued the project and thought it was worthy of progressing, during the tough year that was 2020. I am extremely grateful to CLNZ/NZSA for the grant."

The CLNZ / NZSA Research Grants will open for applications on Thursday 13 May 2021, and will close at 4.00pm Friday 11 June. Submissions must be made online. Unsuccessful applicants will be advised before recipients are announced. Successful recipients will be contacted directly and we will also publish the announcement on the CLNZ website and Facebook page. The New Zealand Society of Authors (PEN NZ Inc) Te Puni Kaituhi O Aotearoa is proud to be administering the awards in 2021.

CLNZ provides licences to help make copying, scanning and sharing printed works easy and legal. copyright.co.nz/ NZSA TPKoA was established in 1934 and is the principal organisation representing writers interests in NZ. A national office oversees 8 branches and hubs, administers prizes and awards, offers contract advice and runs professional development programmes among other activities. authors.org.nz

