Paakiwaha Promo Monday 17th May 2021

Paakiwaha is an exciting weekly current affairs programme from a Māori perspective. Paakiwaha is hosted today by Dale Husband and broadcast by Radio Waatea with funding from New Zealand on Air.

On today’s show: Dr Te Maire Tau, chair of Ngāi Tahu's freshwater group Te Kura Taka Pini, kicks off the show with a response to a media release distributed the National Party claiming that a proposed model for three-waters delivery would give Ngāi Tahu a 50 per cent ownership stake in the assets, currently owned by councils.

Ahuwhenua Awards chair Kingi Smiler tunes in to discuss another successful event, with the Tataiwhetu Trust from Ruatoki taking out the top prize.

Former New Plymouth mayor Andrew Judd talks about the Tasman District Council holding off on a representation review to consider establishing a Māori Ward.

Political commentator Sandra Lee-Vercoe gives Dale her whaakaro on the latest opinion polls not good for Judith Collins and the National Party.

Rua Williams, who has been the union delegate for the Whakatane Mill for over 40 years, joins Dale to discuss his talks with owners over its closure.

Glenis Phillip Barbara, the Assistant Māori Commissioner for Children, tunes in to talk about the latest Child Poverty related Indicators Report, and the Annual Report of its Child and Youth Wellbeing Strategy.

Maniapoto Māori Trust Board Chair Keith Ikin shares his thoughts on Te Whakaminenga o Rereahu failing to reach the required 75% support needed for them to withdraw from the iwi's settlement process.

Ngāpuhi Rūnanga Chair Wane Wharerau calls in to discuss the auction of a musket that supposedly belonged to Hone Hika. Wane says Webbs and other auctioneers need to develop a policy to consult iwi.

We wrap up the show with Ken Laben giving a wrap on the weekends hākinakina.

On Radio Waatea 603AM on Mondays 10am- 12 noon and on selected iwi and community radio stations.

Supported by NZ On Air.

So, tune into yet another lively thought provoking and debate packed programme or live stream at www.waatea603am.co.nz

© Scoop Media

