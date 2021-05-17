Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Paakiwaha Promo Monday 17th May 2021

Monday, 17 May 2021, 12:02 pm
Press Release: Paakiwaha

Paakiwaha is an exciting weekly current affairs programme from a Māori perspective. Paakiwaha is hosted today by Dale Husband and broadcast by Radio Waatea with funding from New Zealand on Air.

On today’s show: Dr Te Maire Tau, chair of Ngāi Tahu's freshwater group Te Kura Taka Pini, kicks off the show with a response to a media release distributed the National Party claiming that a proposed model for three-waters delivery would give Ngāi Tahu a 50 per cent ownership stake in the assets, currently owned by councils.

Ahuwhenua Awards chair Kingi Smiler tunes in to discuss another successful event, with the Tataiwhetu Trust from Ruatoki taking out the top prize.

Former New Plymouth mayor Andrew Judd talks about the Tasman District Council holding off on a representation review to consider establishing a Māori Ward.

Political commentator Sandra Lee-Vercoe gives Dale her whaakaro on the latest opinion polls not good for Judith Collins and the National Party.

Rua Williams, who has been the union delegate for the Whakatane Mill for over 40 years, joins Dale to discuss his talks with owners over its closure.

Glenis Phillip Barbara, the Assistant Māori Commissioner for Children, tunes in to talk about the latest Child Poverty related Indicators Report, and the Annual Report of its Child and Youth Wellbeing Strategy.

Maniapoto Māori Trust Board Chair Keith Ikin shares his thoughts on Te Whakaminenga o Rereahu failing to reach the required 75% support needed for them to withdraw from the iwi's settlement process.

Ngāpuhi Rūnanga Chair Wane Wharerau calls in to discuss the auction of a musket that supposedly belonged to Hone Hika. Wane says Webbs and other auctioneers need to develop a policy to consult iwi.

We wrap up the show with Ken Laben giving a wrap on the weekends hākinakina.

On Radio Waatea 603AM on Mondays 10am- 12 noon and on selected iwi and community radio stations.

Supported by NZ On Air.

So, tune into yet another lively thought provoking and debate packed programme or live stream at www.waatea603am.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Paakiwaha on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 