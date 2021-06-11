Former Police Deputy Commissioner To Lead New Racing Integrity Board

Mike Clement has been appointed Chief Executive of the new independent Racing Integrity Board which will oversee the racing industry from 1 July 2021.



“The Board is delighted to have been able to secure a leader of Mike’s standing, experience and impeccable integrity,” says Sir Bruce Robertson, Chair of the Racing Integrity Board.

The Racing Integrity Board takes over the functions of the Racing Integrity Unit and the Judicial Control Authority for Racing, both of which will be disestablished as of 30 June 2021 with all employees transferring to the new Board.

“Importantly, the new Racing Integrity Board - announced by Minister for Racing Hon Grant Robertson on 8 June - is independent and separate from the thoroughbred, harness and greyhound racing codes. Its establishment was a key part of the racing industry reforms in the Racing Industry Act 2020,” said Sir Bruce.

Mike took retirement from the New Zealand Police last year after 42 years of service. He was Deputy Commissioner National Operations at Police Headquarters from 2014 and prior to that he was District Commander Auckland City.

“I think it is universally acknowledged that a strong, effective and credible integrity system is critical to the public’s confidence in the conduct of racing. My challenge is to ensure the very high public and industry expectations as to the conduct, standards and integrity of racing are met,” says Mike Clement.

Mike will be based in Auckland and will take up the role on 1 July 2021.

Additional information

The Racing Integrity Board’s core functions are:

• Compliance and Enforcement – through its integrity officials (including Stipendiary Stewards and racing investigators), to exercise the functions, duties and powers assigned to them in the rules of thoroughbred, harness and greyhound Racing;

• Prohibited Substances – to provide and manage prohibited substances testing systems and services which support the code’s racing rules;

• Animal Welfare – to ensure the provision of veterinary services for the conduct of racing and to support and monitor the operation and effectiveness of each racing codes’ animal welfare policies and initiatives;

• Adjudicative Services – to establish and maintain adjudicative systems, processes, and services to determine matters in accordance with the codes’ racing rules;

• Regulation – to monitor and review the operation and effectiveness of the racing integrity system and recommend measures which will not only retain its currency but also enhance and strengthen it.

