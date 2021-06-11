Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Former Police Deputy Commissioner To Lead New Racing Integrity Board

Friday, 11 June 2021, 9:03 am
Press Release: Racing Integrity Board

Mike Clement has been appointed Chief Executive of the new independent Racing Integrity Board which will oversee the racing industry from 1 July 2021.
 

“The Board is delighted to have been able to secure a leader of Mike’s standing, experience and impeccable integrity,” says Sir Bruce Robertson, Chair of the Racing Integrity Board.

The Racing Integrity Board takes over the functions of the Racing Integrity Unit and the Judicial Control Authority for Racing, both of which will be disestablished as of 30 June 2021 with all employees transferring to the new Board.

“Importantly, the new Racing Integrity Board - announced by Minister for Racing Hon Grant Robertson on 8 June - is independent and separate from the thoroughbred, harness and greyhound racing codes. Its establishment was a key part of the racing industry reforms in the Racing Industry Act 2020,” said Sir Bruce.

Mike took retirement from the New Zealand Police last year after 42 years of service. He was Deputy Commissioner National Operations at Police Headquarters from 2014 and prior to that he was District Commander Auckland City.

“I think it is universally acknowledged that a strong, effective and credible integrity system is critical to the public’s confidence in the conduct of racing. My challenge is to ensure the very high public and industry expectations as to the conduct, standards and integrity of racing are met,” says Mike Clement.

Mike will be based in Auckland and will take up the role on 1 July 2021.

Additional information

The Racing Integrity Board’s core functions are:

Compliance and Enforcement – through its integrity officials (including Stipendiary Stewards and racing investigators), to exercise the functions, duties and powers assigned to them in the rules of thoroughbred, harness and greyhound Racing;

Prohibited Substances – to provide and manage prohibited substances testing systems and services which support the code’s racing rules;

Animal Welfare – to ensure the provision of veterinary services for the conduct of racing and to support and monitor the operation and effectiveness of each racing codes’ animal welfare policies and initiatives;

Adjudicative Services – to establish and maintain adjudicative systems, processes, and services to determine matters in accordance with the codes’ racing rules;

Regulation – to monitor and review the operation and effectiveness of the racing integrity system and recommend measures which will not only retain its currency but also enhance and strengthen it.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Racing Integrity Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 