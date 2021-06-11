Mediaworks 2021 Nz Radio Award Winners

MediaWorks is celebrating following the 2021 New Zealand Radio Awards which were held in Auckland last night.

The Rock Drive with Jay and Dunc won Best Music Team Show (Network), Robert Scott from The Breeze Drive show took out the award for Best Music Host (Network), and Jayden King from The Edge Afternoons with Sharyn & Jayden was awarded Best New Broadcaster - On-Air.

More FM also received the award for Best Content Team and MediaWorks also took out all five awards in the Best Promotion category, which included The Edge team winning the award for Best Website and Social Content. The Breeze team was also crowned with four awards for its Coca-Cola Christmas on The Breeze event which saw all elements of the show broadcast live on The Breeze and Breeze TV.

The Associated Craft accolade went to the MediaWorks technology team for its work in the set up of the company’s studios and IT infrastructure at its new purpose-built head office in Auckland.

Steve Rowe and Mike Berry also received Services to Broadcasting awards recognising their longstanding commitment to radio.

MediaWorks Director of Content Leon Wratt says it’s fantastic to see so many MediaWorks teams and individuals recognised for their outstanding work.

“These awards are a reflection of the hard work our teams do every day to create industry leading content for our audiences and our advertisers. Everyone at MediaWorks is hugely proud of our winners, all finalists, and the teams who support them.”

The full list of MediaWorks 2021 Radio Award winners is below:

ASSOCIATED CRAFT AWARD

MediaWorks technology team - Mike Heard, Christian Shearer, Kieran Connellan, Brad Wright, Rob Stewart, Blake Beale, Jim Cowan, Richard Brayne, Will Plummer, Bradley Hamilton, Ray Smith, Tony Grimwood, Dane Cookson, Christopher Smith, Graham Wright, Andrew Scott, Emma Michell, Peter Wallace, Bradley Bacon

BEST COMMUNITY CAMPAIGN

Coca-Cola Christmas on The Breeze - Will Maisey, Tiffany Montgomery, Nicky Ranson, Sarah Nickson-Clark

SERVICES TO BROADCASTING

Steve Rowe

Mike Berry

BEST CONTENT

BEST CONTENT DIRECTOR/CONTENT TEAM

Matt Anderson, Amy Tempero, Christian Boston - More FM

BEST SHOW PRODUCER/TEAM - MUSIC SHOW

Troy Scott - Steve & Kath - The Breeze Wellington

BEST PROGRAMMES

BEST MUSIC FEATURE

Coca-Cola Christmas on The Breeze - Will Maisey, Kris Edwards, Braydon Priest, Carl Thompson - The Breeze

BEST HOST - MUSIC NETWORK

Robert Scott - The Breeze Network Drive Show

BEST TEAM SHOW - MUSIC NETWORK

Rock Drive with Jay and Dunc - Jay Reeve, Duncan Heyde, Jeremy Pickford, Jack Honeybone

BEST MUSIC HOST OR TEAM - NON SURVEYED MARKET

Breakfast with Brent & Jacque - More FM Rodney

BEST NEW BROADCASTER

BEST NEW BROADCASTER - ON-AIR

Jayden King - The Edge

BEST PROMOTION

BEST CLIENT PROMOTION/ACTIVATION

The Vibe with V Energy - The Edge

BEST MARKETING CAMPAIGN

A Christmas Special Like No Other - Christmas on The Breeze - Lee Gilmour, Will Maisey, Tiffany Montgomery, Jacquetta Hazlett

BEST NETWORK STATION PROMOTION

Coca-Cola Christmas on The Breeze - Will Maisey, Tiffany Montgomery, Braydon Priest, Nicky Ranson, Sarah Nickson-Clark, Carl Thompson

BEST SINGLE MARKET STATION PROMOTION

Ernie & the Magic Kennel - Will Maisey, Tiffany Montgomery, Jeanette Thomas, Robert Rakete, Grace Rhynd - The Breeze Auckland

BEST WEBSITE AND SOCIAL CONTENT

The Edge - Ricky Bannister, Jerome Sears, MediaWorks digital team

BEST RADIO CREATIVE

BEST COMMERCIAL CAMPAIGN

Far North Reap & Waka Kotahi “Think” - Richard Matthews, Benjamin French, Hope Etherington, Kevin Etherington - MediaWorks Northland

BEST COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION

NRC - No Sense it Makes - Chris Hurring, Alastair Barran

BEST VOICE TALENT

Hannah Venneman

