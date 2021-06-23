Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Ara Pleased To Be Premier Sponsor Of The South Canterbury Business Excellence Awards In 2021

Wednesday, 23 June 2021, 5:45 pm
Press Release: Ara Institute of Canterbury Ltd

Playing a leading part in the celebrations on Friday June 18th, Ara Institute of Canterbury acted once more as the Premier and Supreme Award Sponsor of the South Canterbury Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards for 2021.

The South Canterbury Chamber of Commerce received 75 entries for the Ara Business Excellence Awards, "a real demonstration of confidence and capability," said Wendy Smith of the BEA. The entries were of an extremely high standard and the judges were challenged during their selection of 48 semi-finalists and subsequently the overall winners.

At a packed ceremony on Friday night, Juice Products NZ, a vegetable and fruit processing factory, came away the supreme winner and recipient of the new ‘global exporter’ award, with Barkers winning both the emerging business and the large business awards.

After the need to postpone the Business Excellence Awards in 2020 due to Covid-19, there was a level of uncertainty regarding businesses’ appetite to enter the Ara Business Excellence Awards with a new date and format in 2021. However, business owners, managers and team leaders engaged enthusiastically, attending preliminary workshops across the three districts in record numbers.

Wendy Smith said, "It has been humbling to see the work that our businesses have completed and the pride in the extra efforts from their teams."

Past winners have found the entry process not only highly rewarding and motivating, but also of significant strategic value in positioning their business for long-term, sustainable growth.

Darren Mitchell, Ara CE commented "Ara is immensely pleased to be this years’ Premier Awards Sponsor, and we also take pride in our role within the South Canterbury community. We value the economic and social wellbeing of the region, and will continue to provide opportunities for learners to gain the skills, confidence and qualifications that will help the next generation of employees and business-owners to contribute meaningfully to South Canterbury’s success."

The finalists were announced on the 14th May and included an Ara graduate’s cupcake business. While she didn’t win an award this year, Millie Rose has made a great success of her gorgeous boutique cupcake business, based in central Timaru.

Millie Rose gained her bakery skills from what was at the time Aoraki Polytechnic and is now Ara Institute of Canterbury Ltd) right out of high school. In a 2020 interview, she said "Millie Rose is a gift shop, a fashion boutique and a cake shop, and I’m all about supporting small New Zealand companies and local businesses. The local support has just been incredible. I never expected my cupcakes to be so popular!"

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ara Institute of Canterbury Ltd on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 