Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The Good Oil Tactix Defeated Splice Construction Magic 49-47 In Rotorua

Monday, 19 July 2021, 5:47 am
Press Release: ANZ Premiership

18 July, 2021

The Good Oil Tactix’ ANZ Premiership play-off hopes remain alive after a heart-stopping come from behind two-goal victory over the Splice Construction Magic in Rotorua.

In what was another must-win Premiership match for the Tactix, the Mainlanders nailed a 49-47 thriller at Energy Events Centre and with it three precious points to hold on to second place on the ladder.

But they needed a turnover from wing defence Charlotte Elley in the last 20 seconds of play to stop the game from going into extra time in a match where neither team could gain the ascendancy.

The Magic, buoyed on by their own fans in what was their last home game of the season, looked set to ruin the Tactix’ play-off hopes with a spoiling defensive display while showing plenty of accuracy on attack.

Hometown girl and Magic captain Sam Winders led from the front, providing a vital link through the middle and urging her team-mates to lift as they searched for just their second win of the season.

But a desperate Tactix side, with their play-off hopes on the line, fought hard to the final whistles having to come from two goals down in the fourth quarter to snatch the win.

The Tactix were stung by a long travel day leading into the match, thanks to cancelled flights into Rotorua, but it didn’t look to affect the visitors as they started the match strongly to race out to an early 8-4 advantage.

Patience was needed from the Magic as they waited for something to open in the shooting circle while at the other end of the court it looked an easier route into the safe hands of Tactix shooter Ellie Bird.

But the Tactix’ fast start was soon negated by a Magic team keen to deliver for their fans and their coach Amigene Metcalfe.

Defender Georgia Tong may have given up a number of centimetres in height to her opponents but sparked some defensive fight late in the spell as the hosts levelled the scores with just under three minutes to play.

The Magic’s persistence paid off with an Erena Mikaere intercept helping her side to a 14-12 lead at the first break.

Tactix coach Marianne Delaney-Hoshek was quick to turn to her bench with Erikana Pedersen replacing Samon Nathan at wing attack, the change making an immediate impact.

Pedersen’s decision making up front – knowing when to play the short game, sighting the options in the shooting circle and connections with goal attack Te Paea Selby-Rickit – paid dividends for the Tactix as they turned a two-goal deficit into a three-goal advantage.

The shift in momentum prompted a defensive change from the Magic with Temalisi Fakahokotau picking up the goal keeper bib and Mikaere moving forward to replace Tong.

More changes followed, this time from the Tactix camp, as defender Sophia Fenwick celebrated her 50th national league match by coming on for Elley on the wing.

With so much riding on this result, the Tactix went into the half-time changing room with a slender 26-24 lead, desperate to assert some dominance in the third quarter.

But the Magic had other plans, led by Winders, as the ebb and flow of the game continued with the hosts taking it initiative.

The defensive pressure from the Magic forced the Tactix to make changes in the circle with Selby-Rickit, who struggled with her radar for much of the match, pulled from the court with Bird shifted to the unfamiliar role of goal attack and Amelia Walmsley introduced to the game.

It was a chance for Delaney-Hoshek to have a chat and help settle her star goal attack as the visitors went into the last break, trailing by 37-39.

Official Result and Stats:

Splice Construction Magic:

47

The Good Oil Tactix:

49

Champion Data Match Centre

Shooting Stats - Magic:

Caitlin Basset (35/35) 100%

Khiarna Williams (6/9) 66.7%

Shooting Stats - Tactix:

Ellie Bird (33/35) 94.3%

Te Paea Selby-Rickit (6/13) 46.2%

Amelia Walmsley (1/1) 100%

MVP:

Karin Burger (Tactix)

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ANZ Premiership on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 