The Apprentice Aotearoa: The Search For Mike Pero’s Next Investment Is Over!

Wednesday, 21 July 2021, 5:52 am
Press Release: TVNZ

Jul 20, 2021

After a gruelling and emotional 11-week job interview process, Mike Pero has finally found his next investment, Vanessa Goodson, a Creative Director and Event Agency Owner from West Auckland.

In tonight’s season finale, Goodson went head-to-head with fellow contestant Stephen McDowell before being crowned the victor, walking away with a $50,000 business investment and an ongoing mentorship with self-made millionaire, Mike Pero.

An ecstatic Vanessa said: “I did my best in every single task and gave it my all. My aim throughout the whole competition was to make my family proud, and I think I have done that!

Not only have I broadened my network, I've made lifelong friends. I can’t wait to expand my business, ‘OMG Ness Styling’, and show NZ what’s to come next. It’s a lifestyle!”

Vanessa's contagious energy, determination and business acumen have won her an army of fans throughout the season, including the Advisors and meticulous CEO, Mike Pero.

Mike Pero said: “It was an extremely tough decision, but Vanessa is a fantastic entrepreneur and deserved the win. Her ability to connect with people across all walks of life, tenacity and passion for her field is a winning combination. I look forward to working with her as mentor on the next phase of her business.”

Runner-up Stephen McDowell admits: “I am happy for Vanessa. Throughout this experience we have bonded; she is a genuine person and I am proud to call her a friend. Thank you to all the people who have supported me!”

The full season of The Apprentice Aotearoa is available to stream on TVNZ OnDemand.

