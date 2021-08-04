Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Andrea Martinisi Wins The New Zealand Sommelier Of The Year

Wednesday, 4 August 2021, 9:41 am
Press Release: New Zealand School of Food and Wine

Andrea Martinisi Wins The New Zealand Sommelier Of The Year 2021 working through a full day of assessments to challenge and showcase sommelier skills held at the New Zealand School of Food and Wine, Auckland.

New Zealand Sommelier of the Year, Andrea Martinisi with Marek Przyborek (NZ Sommelier of the Year 2018) and chair of the Examination Committee and Celia Hay, chair of New Zealand Sommeliers and Wine Professionals Association.

Originally from Italy, Andrea is General Manager and Head Sommelier of The Grove Restaurant, Auckland and was able to demonstrate his technical knowledge along with outstanding communication skills to win the trophy.

The programme included a theory assessment followed by the Blind Tasting of 2 wines in 15 minutes: Saint Clair Pioneer Block Gewurztraminer 2020 from Marlborough and from Spain, Muga Seleccion Especial Rioja 2016. The Practical Restaurant Scenario required contestants to decant a bottle of Te Mata Awatea 2018 and provide food pairing in 5 minutes. The Practical also featured a blind tasting of 4 spirits.

Three candidates went forward to the Final and Andrea competed with Angela Allan, sommelier and manager of Culprit Restaurant and Suraj GC, sommelier at Onemata, Park Hyatt Hotel.

The New Zealand Sommeliers and Wine Professionals Association is a non-profit registered society supporting people working in wine and hospitality in New Zealand. It is a member of ASI Association of Sommeliers International who run regular competitions around the world. In 2022, the Asia-Oceania Best Sommelier Competition will be held in Australia.

See full story

https://www.sommelier.co.nz/article/andrea-martinisi-new-zealand-sommelier-of-the-year-2021

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand School of Food and Wine on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 