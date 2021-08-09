Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Get A Taste Of TAHI Festival 2021

Monday, 9 August 2021, 2:46 pm
Press Release: Tahi Festival

A celebration of solo performance, TAHI is a five-day Festival 19-23 October at BATS Theatre dedicated to showcasing the finest and most engaging solo theatre from all around Aotearoa.

Today we are releasing three popular events to give a tantalising taste of the whole Festival - Them Fatale, a Fringe Festival Award winning LGBTQIA+ cabaret comedy, Sorry For Your Loss, a powerful story of the strength of wahine, and Tennis a family friendly circus comedy to delight the whole whānau.

2021 marks the third TAHI Festival event and Director Sally Richards is excited to see the growth of the Festival, saying;

“This year we are presenting eight headliner events, two development seasons, two shows for younger audiences, two New Zealand Sign Language interpreted shows, a showcase of six emerging artists, six workshops and a collection of monologues from Aotearoa’s finest solo works. TAHI’s celebration of solo theatre is our biggest, boldest and most diverse and we are delighted to give you these three early release events to give a taste of the whole exciting Festival.”

These three events are on sale now, with the whole Festival going on sale from Friday 20 August.

Find out more at https://www.tahifestivalnz.com/programme-1

THEM FATALE | Written & Performed by James Hilary Penwarden
8.30pm (50min), Thursday 21 October | BATS Theatre, Random Stage - 1 Kent Tce

https://bats.co.nz/whats-on/them-fatale/

A warm and welcoming night out for gays, theys, and comedy-loving baes Them Fatale by James Hilary Penwarden is a safe space and a sexy place to be. All are welcome to come to a night of embracing real queer experience, wrapped into a tight 50-minute set.

SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS | Written & Performed by Cian Parker | Directed by Laura Haughey
6.30pm (55min), Saturday 23 October | BATS Theatre, Random Stage - 1 Kent Tce
https://bats.co.nz/whats-on/sorry-for-your-loss/

A raw and real performance, Sorry For Your Loss sees Cian Parker open up to audiences and expose something she never thought she needed to revisit. This story is about the strength of a woman; and the gift of strength from one woman to another. Sorry For Your Loss will be performed with a NZSL interpreter.

TENNIS | Created & Performed by Patrick Adderley
11.30am (45min), Saturday 23 October | BATS Theatre, Random Stage - 1 Kent Tce
https://bats.co.nz/whats-on/tennis/

Patrick Federer is the lesser-known younger brother of Roger Federer. But Patrick is no ball boy and he has some grand slam tennis tricks and stunts of his own. So grab yourself a soft serve and bring the whole family to see the circus show people are calling an absolute racket.

Find more from Tahi Festival on InfoPages.
 
 
 
