Powerful stories, told in their own words

Monday, 16 August 2021, 9:50 am
Press Release: Dunedin Writers and Readers Festival


Following the very successful recent event with Charlotte Grimshaw, the Dunedin Writers & Readers Festival is pleased to announce its next event, also about the power of telling your own story.

In association with Penguin Random House, Jackie Clark, founder of The Aunties (https://www.aunties.co.nz/), will be discussing her recent book Her Say, with Martha, one of the contributing writers, and Dr Rebecca Stringer from the University of Otago’s Sociology, Gender Studies and Criminology programme. The event will be at 5.30pm, Monday 30 August in the Dunningham Suite at the City Library.

Her Say is a powerful book that holds a collection of stories, told in their own words, by New Zealand women who have lived with and escaped an abusive relationship. It’s a book for all women, showing how owning their stories gives them the power to write daring new endings.

Jackie says, “The Aunties are delighted to have been invited to Dunedin for this event. The authors of the book have always made it clear they want as many as people as possible to hear their voices, in hopes that they can help the multitudes in Aotearoa who are living in abusive relationships, and let them know that they are not alone.”

Her Say will be available for sale at the event, with all royalties going to support The Aunties, a grassroots charity helping women to rebuild their lives after a period of trauma.

To acknowledge The Aunties’ kaupapa of generous unquestioning support, the Dunedin Writers & Readers Festival will be donating $5 from each ticket sold to Dunedin Pride’s Alphabet Soup programme (https://dunedinpride.org.nz/youth/).

