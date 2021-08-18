Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Visa Wellington On a Plate announcement

Wednesday, 18 August 2021, 3:31 pm
Press Release: Wellington On a Plate


With the announcement that New Zealand has moved to a nationwide Level 4 lockdown due to a notified community case of Covid-19, Wellington’s region-wide culinary festival, Visa Wellington On a Plate, will be postponed until further notice.

This means that any Festival Events and bookings people made for Visa Wellington On a Plate venues will be on hold for at least the next three days, with a reassessment made in line with Government advice.

We are currently working through the calendar of Festival Events, and looking to reschedule every Event that is yet to run. In the instance valid ticket holders are unable to attend a future scheduled date, refunds will be available. We are currently in the process of communicating this with ticket holders to advise them of changes and how this might impact them.

In regards to Burger and Cocktail Wellington, we are currently in conversations and working with the hospitality industry to reach a decision on when these components of Visa Wellington On a Plate may be able to resume. We will make an announcement around those decisions as soon as we settle on a solution and plan, which works for the industry as much as it does for festival goers.

Obviously, we will know more information in the next coming days, and this will also help in our next steps.

Any form of lockdown is a stressful time for the country, and it is especially so for the hospitality industry, whose businesses are hit hard by these necessary lockdowns.

Please bear with us while we work through these changes - we are aiming to keep everyone updated as soon as we can. We know people will be disappointed, however the safety and wellbeing of our hospitality community, our staff and festival goers is of utmost importance and concern.

Stay safe, stay home, wash your hands, and wear a mask. We've got this.

