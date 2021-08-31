Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

10 ways to cut down on waste in lockdown!

Tuesday, 31 August 2021, 9:11 am
Press Release: WasteMINZ

In these extraordinary times it is important to remember when you throw something into the rubbish or the recycling, that is not the end of things.

Right now some councils around the country are unable to process recycling due to health and safety restrictions, it is now more important than ever to think about what you can do to reduce not just your rubbish, but also how much recycling you create.
 

Below are our 10 top tips for cutting down on recycling during lockdown:-

1) Make your own milk

Although they’re highly recyclable, milk bottles are big and bulky and take up loads of room in your recycling bin. So why not buy dried milk powder and make your own milk? It will save you lots of space in your fridge and it means you won’t need to brave the supermarkets so often.

2) Make your own Covid mask

It looks like masks will be in our lives for a while now so if you didn’t quite get around to making one last year, now is your chance. Check out these tutorials from Spotlight.
 

3) DIY Yoghurt

Did you know how easy it is to make at home? Start with your existing yoghurt, add some warmed milk and store in a warm place overnight, voila! Try Love Food Hate Waste’s recipe.

4) Stick to paper or cardboard packaging
 

Purchase items in paper or cardboard packaging where possible. Paper and cardboard can be home composted or, in colder regions, used as a fire starter in your fireplace. Egg cartons, toilet rolls, newspapers and writing paper can all be torn up into smaller pieces and placed in your compost.

If you don’t have a compost set up yet, here's the Sustainability Trust’s guide to making your own.

5) Go electronic
 

Check what mail you are still getting through the post and see if you can sign up for an e-newsletter instead or sign up to receive your bills online. Order e-books, e-magazines and electronic greetings cards or use your library to download free audio or e-books. You’ll save postage and packaging, and can start enjoying them immediately.

6) Ditch the plastic bottled water
 

Many of us are exercising more than ever during the lockdown so take a reusable water bottle with you instead of buying single use water bottles.

7) Create your own homemade baked beans with dried beans

Buy dried beans of any variety instead of tinned beans and knock up the family baked beans on toast classic, just without all the tins. It will reduce your recycling significantly and save you money as well. Check out this Jamie Oliver recipe online.

8) Hold on to glass jars and containers
 

Many community groups make jam for foodbanks so hold onto your glass jars and then donate them to community groups and op shops once the lockdown is over. Other containers such as margarine containers and ice cream containers can be reused as storage options.

9) Time to get crafty - with your milk jugs

If you have children stuck at home why not embark on an art project by diverting bottles away from the recycling bin. Check out these awesome DIY ideas for milk jugs.

10) Become a baker and a pasta maker

If you are one of the fortunate few who has flour, try some home baking and pasta making, instead of buying biscuits, crackers and dried pasta in packaging that will head straight to landfill.

Note for media: WasteMINZ is the largest representative body of the waste, resource recovery and contaminated land sectors in NZ. Formed in 1989, it includes seven sector groups who represent 65 territorial authorities as well as many large, medium and small players in the not-for-profit and private sector.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from WasteMINZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 