Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Come celebrate the Voices of Aotearoa.

Wednesday, 1 September 2021, 3:41 pm
Press Release: Tahi Festival


TAHI Festival 2021 Tickets Are On Sale Now.

TAHI Festival is a five-day celebration of solo performance dedicated to showcasing the finest and most engaging solo theatre from all around Aotearoa, 19-23 October at BATS Theatre.

TAHI is a place to tell stories with voices from indigenous, pākehā and migrant perspectives, stories from rangatahi and LGBTQIIA+ artists, and delightful events for tamariki with talented artists coming from all over Aotearoa and beyond.

2021 marks the third annual event and it promises to be the biggest yet with 15 events and six Workshops over the five days. Festival Director, Sally Richards is keen to present more diverse voices as part of the 2021 Festival;

“In 2021 we are building our repertoire for younger audiences with Beth Kayes' The Great Teddy Bear Escape and Patrick Adderley's Tennis and we are excited to present Māori artists, including Cian Parker's Sorry for Your Loss and Kahurangi Bronsson-George's Iti Kahurangi. This year we are proud to bring two New Zealand Sign Language interpreted shows - Jen McArthur’s Echolalia and Cian Parker's Sorry For Your Loss. The TAHI programme is full of exceptional shows.”

Adding to the voices this year, TAHI has supported two Work in Development seasons to encourage growth in the Solo performance arts with world premiere seasons of Ted Talks Crimes by Jeremy Hunt & Ricky Dey - a crime story you won't soon forget and Orlando by Jessie Alsop & Jade Erikson - a solo about parenting, life, death and waking up a father.

"It is so rare for artists in Aotearoa to get opportunities to share work in development, and yet it's incredibly vital to the wellbeing of both the makers and the work itself,” says Jessie Alsop, co-writer and performer of Orlando. “TAHI is giving me an incredibly important chance to share my new work in its infancy, which will help to shape and refine the work and give audiences a chance to come along the making journey with me."

“As someone who has been involved with TAHI in some way or another since its inception, it’s really exciting to be able to bring one of my shows to the Work in Development season,” adds Jeremy Hunt, co-writer and performer of Ted Talks Crimes. “It feels as though TAHI has really nurtured me from the HATCH programme all the way to becoming an independent artist and creating some of my own work. It’s such a great opportunity to get stuck in and experiment with the work that I'm interested in, that really excites me.”

The TAHI Festival recognises the current status of our COVID 19 restrictions and is in a strong position to take the Festival online should restrictions stay in place. If fact many of the solos are written about or in reaction to Covid themes like Alayne Dick’s Deep and Meaningful;

Deep and Meaningful is a show about feeling like we are living right before the end of the world,” says Alayne. “I wrote it in 2019, when this felt like a slightly less complicated theme and in this remounted season I’m aiming to address those feelings with a lot more nuance.”

“In such global upheaval we are entirely privileged in Aotearoa to have the capacity to bring artists and audiences together, to connect with our communities,” says Sally. “TAHI Festival demonstrates the resilience of our arts ecosystem, that begins and ends with people and that values what the Arts does for us all.”

Nau Mai, Haere Mai - come celebrate the voices of Aotearoa at TAHI Festival, 19-23 October. 
 

Tickets are on sale now for the TAHI season with the programme available here: https://www.tahifestivalnz.com/

TAHI Festival hero video: https://vimeo.com/manage/videos/594029671

TAHI FESTIVAL, 19-23 October 2021
BATS Theatre, 1 Kent Tce, Wellington

www.tahifestivalnz.com

@tahifestivalnz | #TAHI2021

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Tahi Festival on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 