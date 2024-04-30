Nelson's Newest Festival Promises A Dram Good Time

A new festival promises to bring a bit of warmth to Nelson this winter - with subtle notes of vanilla, spice and wood smoke.

The Winter Whisky Festival, hosted by Kismet Cocktail & Whisky Bar runs from June 11 to 15, boasting a range of experiences centred around the famous drink.

A series of whisky tastings run throughout the week, with events to appeal to both whisky novices and those more seasoned. These include food and whisky pairings in conjunction with local restaurants Hopgood's, Brick Eatery and Hardy Street Eatery, as well as informal daily lunchtime talks from industry insiders, and a series of tastings that serve to showcase Scotland's famous and varied whisky regions.

An undoubtable highlight of the Festival will be 'Dram in the Clouds', held in conjunction with Helicopters Nelson. This immersive experience aims to showcase the subtle differences that elevation brings to whisky by sampling four whiskies at ground level, and again - after a short helicopter ride - perched atop the 1,500m summit of Mt Starveall.

Other events include a whisky and cheese pairing with The Junction, a pop up held at Rodd & Gunn, live music, and a return of Kismet's famous 'Fleetwood Mac'n'Cheese'.

The Festival closes in fitting fashion, with a ceilidh and cocktail party, complete with bagpipes and traditional Scottish highland dancing.

The Winter Whisky Festival events are a mixture of free and ticketed entry. Tickets, as well as the full event schedule, are available through Eventbrite on 1st May.

