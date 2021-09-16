Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Rugby players have a 45.7% chance of getting a serious injury

Thursday, 16 September 2021, 11:19 am
Press Release: Gambling.com

Revealed: New Zealand rugby players have a 45.7% chance of getting a serious head injury

A new study by Gambling.com has revealed the most popular extreme sports from New Zealand and analyzed the chance of injury while partaking in each one.

This year, the Olympics included some of the most popular extreme sports like skateboarding and surfing making them even more popular around the world. However, these sports can also be some of the most dangerous sports to get involved in.

Therefore, we wanted to find out what the most popular extreme sports are among New Zealand's adrenaline junkies by using search volume data for locations to participate in the most extreme sports “near me” as well as the most common types of injury within each sport. Take a look..

The top sports and the likelihood of injury

SportNo. of head injuriesTotal injuries% chance of your injury being a head injury
All-terrain vehicles348244214.25%
Animal rider788039.71%
Cycling548391913.98%
Hockey386555.80%
Ice skates566568.54%
Playground6718593.60%
Skateboard5549911.02%
Ski/Snowboard12018006.67%
Snowmobile126108911.57%
Other sports24675232.71%
Total1,6821447411.62%

RUGBY UNION ACCOUNTS FOR 4 OUT OF 5 MOST REPORTED INJURIES IN NEW ZEALAND

While cycling is at the top of our list, rugby unions account for the next four spots - with a huge 45.7% chance of concussion. Bone and dental issues are also very common, with a 25.3% chance of a bone fracture and a 24.5% chance of a dental problem. Rugby is an ingrained aspect of New Zealand culture, but the brute force of tackles in the game may be enough risk to put athletes off for good.

RUGBY IS NEW ZEALAND'S BIGGEST CAUSE OF HEAD INJURIES

Unsurprisingly, it is Rugby Union that leads to more head injuries than any other sport in New Zealand. A staggering 45.7% of injuries reported involve the head in comparison to other popular sports such as cycling (15.4%) and soccer (15.3%). Head injuries may be a huge risk, but it doesn't stop fans and players alike from loving the sport - with New Zealand acting as home to rugby stars such as Dan Carter, Sam Whitelock, and the late, great Jonah Lomu.

While it isn't always true the more extreme the sport, the more extreme the injury - rugby certainly fits this ideal as one of the most extreme sports out there with one of the highest claims of injury. Luckily New Zealand teams are often among the best in the world.

For the full study please visit Gambling.com here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Gambling.com on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 