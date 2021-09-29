Dynasty Sport Partners With Moana Pasifika To Make Rugby History

The impending expansion of the Super Rugby competition in 2022 has opened a long-awaited door for Pasifika rugby, and Dynasty Sport is set to play a key role in the birth of an exciting new franchise. When Moana Pasifika take the field next season, they’ll be competing in kit uniquely designed for the toughest of players to withstand the toughest of conditions, and in a strip that proudly represents the combined cultures of the Pacific Islands.

For Dynasty Sport Director Tyler Rakich, it’s one of the most exciting projects in the rapidly expanding international sporting apparel brand’s history.

“As an organisation, we are extremely excited to be partnering with Moana Pasifika as the team’s official apparel provider. We have long believed the Pacific Island n ations were deserving of representation in a revamped Super Rugby competition, and we look forward to working with Moana Pasifika to ensure they are not only supplied with on and off-field kit created to the highest standards but a kit that truly represents their cultures as they embark on this amazing and historic sporting milestone, ” Tyler Rakich said.

The partnership will see Dynasty Sport supply cutting edge on and off-field apparel for the Moana Pasifika team, along with a range of supporter apparel and accessories for the team’s legion of excited fans, members, and partners.

The home and away playing strips, and training gear, will be officially revealed in November.

“The Dynasty Sport team has been working hard on the design and creation of the Moana Pasifika range which will include our new sustainable Ecotek fabrics produced with the protection of the environment as a key focus.

“Ecotek fabrics are produced using ethically sourced plastic bottles which have been removed from the ocean and waterways. We are extremely proud of this significant environmental initiative and can’t wait to share the range with Moana Pasifika fans in the near future,” Rakich added.

Moana Pasifika Interim CEO Pelenato Sakalia says it’s an exciting time for Moana Pasifika and Pasifika rugby.

“Moana Pasifika is thrilled to partner with Dynasty Sport – a proven high performer in sports apparel and a trusted supporter of Pasifika sports.

“We have been pleased with not only the quality of the apparel but more so Dynasty’s willingness to truly collaborate with our team. Our strong family values mean it’s crucial for our key partners to walk the journey with us, and Dynasty has shown commitment and enthusiasm.

“All eyes will be on us as a team and as Official Apparel Provider, Dynasty Sport is working closely with us to ensure our team gets exactly what they need to play their best rugby.

“We look forward to revealing our team jersey in November and representing our Pasifika people and cultures on the world stage. We know our fans will be proud to wear our colours too and show support for Moana Pasifika as we take the field in February.”

Moana Pasifika patron Tuifa’asisina Sir Bryan Williams said:

“It’s been a long time coming for Moana Pasifika and it’s great to see our family of partners come together and make a commitment to our cause. We’re grateful Dynasty Sport has come on board and shares our vision for Pacific Island rugby.”

To ensure Moana Pasifika fans around the globe have immediate access to the new ranges and accessories, Dynasty Sport is working with the Pasifika organisation to create an official online store that will be home to the entire range of on and off-field merchandise. To celebrate the new partnership, Dynasty Sport is releasing a limited capsule range of Moana Pasifika merchandise including Tee-shirts, a Hoodie and a Facemask this week with items now available for sale from dynastysport.co.nz.

The complete on and off-field ranges will launch on the newly created moanapasifika.co.nz webstore launching in November.

