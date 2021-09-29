Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Dynasty Sport Partners With Moana Pasifika To Make Rugby History

Wednesday, 29 September 2021, 2:12 pm
Press Release: Dynasty Sport

The impending expansion of the Super Rugby competition in 2022 has opened a long-awaited door for Pasifika rugby, and Dynasty Sport is set to play a key role in the birth of an exciting new franchise. When Moana Pasifika take the field next season, they’ll be competing in kit uniquely designed for the toughest of players to withstand the toughest of conditions, and in a strip that proudly represents the combined cultures of the Pacific Islands.

For Dynasty Sport Director Tyler Rakich, it’s one of the most exciting projects in the rapidly expanding international sporting apparel brand’s history.

“As an organisation, we are extremely excited to be partnering with Moana Pasifika as the team’s official apparel provider. We have long believed the Pacific Island n ations were deserving of representation in a revamped Super Rugby competition, and we look forward to working with Moana Pasifika to ensure they are not only supplied with on and off-field kit created to the highest standards but a kit that truly represents their cultures as they embark on this amazing and historic sporting milestone, Tyler Rakich said.

The partnership will see Dynasty Sport supply cutting edge on and off-field apparel for the Moana Pasifika team, along with a range of supporter apparel and accessories for the team’s legion of excited fans, members, and partners.

The home and away playing strips, and training gear, will be officially revealed in November.

“The Dynasty Sport team has been working hard on the design and creation of the Moana Pasifika range which will include our new sustainable Ecotek fabrics produced with the protection of the environment as a key focus. 

“Ecotek fabrics are produced using ethically sourced plastic bottles which have been removed from the ocean and waterways. We are extremely proud of this significant environmental initiative and can’t wait to share the range with Moana Pasifika fans in the near future,” Rakich added.

Moana Pasifika Interim CEO Pelenato Sakalia says it’s an exciting time for Moana Pasifika and Pasifika rugby.

“Moana Pasifika is thrilled to partner with Dynasty Sport – a proven high performer in sports apparel and a trusted supporter of Pasifika sports.

“We have been pleased with not only the quality of the apparel but more so Dynasty’s willingness to truly collaborate with our team. Our strong family values mean it’s crucial for our key partners to walk the journey with us, and Dynasty has shown commitment and enthusiasm.

“All eyes will be on us as a team and as Official Apparel Provider, Dynasty Sport is working closely with us to ensure our team gets exactly what they need to play their best rugby.

“We look forward to revealing our team jersey in November and representing our Pasifika people and cultures on the world stage. We know our fans will be proud to wear our colours too and show support for Moana Pasifika as we take the field in February.”

Moana Pasifika patron Tuifa’asisina Sir Bryan Williams said:

“It’s been a long time coming for Moana Pasifika and it’s great to see our family of partners come together and make a commitment to our cause. We’re grateful Dynasty Sport has come on board and shares our vision for Pacific Island rugby.”

To ensure Moana Pasifika fans around the globe have immediate access to the new ranges and accessories, Dynasty Sport is working with the Pasifika organisation to create an official online store that will be home to the entire range of on and off-field merchandise. To celebrate the new partnership, Dynasty Sport is releasing a limited capsule range of Moana Pasifika merchandise including Tee-shirts, a Hoodie and a Facemask this week with items now available for sale from dynastysport.co.nz.

The complete on and off-field ranges will launch on the newly created moanapasifika.co.nz webstore launching in November.

Dynasty Sport continues to expand its operational footprint across New Zealand and Australia, partnering with a host of national and international teams. As an organisation we pride ourselves on providing exemplary levels of service and the highest quality on and off-field garments to sports teams here in New Zealand and across Australasia, boasting an administrative team widely recognised as being best in class across the competitive apparel and team wear space.

Dynasty Sport provides apparel to the following teams and associations:

  • Samoa Rugby Union
  • Canterbury Rugby Union
  • Tasman Mako
  • Northland Rugby
  • Wanganui Rugby
  • Thames Valley Rugby
  • Croatia Rugby
  • Queensland Rugby Union / Queensland Reds
  • Hamilton Wanderers FC
  • Auckland City FC
  • New Zealand Cricket (domestic) & Super Smash
  • New Zealand Softball
  • New Zealand Bowls
  • Joseph Parker
  • Wellington Saints NBL
  • Southern Steel Netball
  • Invictus Games
  • NZDF Defence Blacks
  • Tonga International Rugby League Invitational
  • Norths Rugby Union (Queensland)
  • Manly Sea Eagles
  • Cronulla Sharks
  • Gold Coast Titans
  • North Queensland Cowboys

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Dynasty Sport on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 