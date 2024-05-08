Robyn Fleet: From Care To Canvas — 'Outside-Inside' Art Exhibition

People who work as caregivers see a side of life—of human vulnerability and frailty, juxtaposed with dignity and courage—that most people never see. It is these kinds of insights that are given a voice by rising New Zealand artist Robyn Fleet, whose artworks go on exhibition at THE FRAME Workshop & Gallery in Herne Bay this May.

Based in Hawkes Bay, where she also cares for the elderly and special needs children, Fleet's exhibition, 'Outside-Inside,' offers Aucklanders a rare glimpse of an exceptionally talented artist whose many-layered work interprets identity through experiences and stories—a journey through land and memories (including from the unique perspective of her day-to-day work).

Creative Director THE FRAME Workshop & Gallery in Jervois Road, Zekiah Heath, says this will be Fleet's first solo exhibition off the back of strong demand for the emerging artist's work.

"Art collectors and buyers are struck by the authentic, from-the-heart exploration of people that the artist connects with—she is one to watch," says Heath. Fleet's work ranges from small, intimate works to large statement pieces, all oils on canvas, boards, or paper.”

Fleet's works will be on exhibition from May 9th to May 25th at the gallery's Herne Bay location, where art lovers will have an opportunity to support a compelling collection of work which delves into themes of identity, memory, and the intrinsic connections between land, people, and animals.

Opening Event Details

Preview: Thursday, May 9th, 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Opening Reception: Thursday, May 9th, 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Exhibition Dates: 9th May - 25th May

Location: THE FRAME Workshop & Gallery, 182 Jervois Road, Herne Bay, Auckland

Contact: Zekiah Heath, Creative Director - Zekiah@frameworkshop.co.nz

Heath says Fleet's work captures the essence of human experiences and our deep connections to the environment in a way that truly resonates.

"Her ability to translate complex themes into visual stories is remarkable, and her arms-length approach to details results in even more emotive and atmospheric works."

Also described as dark and moody, the art reflects deep connections with environments and communities, including Fleet’s roots in Hastings and how that blends with rich experiences from Sydney to London.

Fleet says that no matter our race, colour, or creed, we are built of layers of memory, experiences and events.

"I work methodically yet intuitively, setting up relationships through multiple layers of paint, using oil sticks and oil paints to create saturated colour and depth; I'm inspired by colour, the materiality of paint itself, and its possibilities."

THE FRAME Workshop & Gallery invites all to experience "Outside - Inside" by Robyn Fleet. This exhibition is a chance to engage with the artwork of an emerging artist who is already leaving a mark on the national art scene.

For more information and to view the exhibition online, please visit frameworkshop.co.nz

