Kip Moore (US) Adds New Perth & Christchurch Dates To Nomad World Tour This September & October

Responding to incredible demand, US music star Kip Moore has added two new dates to his mammoth Nomad World Tour, which lands in Australia and New Zealand this September and October.

To satisfy demand from Kiwi audiences, and with all New Zealand shows completely sold out, Kip adds an anticipated second night at the Christchurch Town Hall on Thursday 19 September. He will traverse Australia at the tail end of his run to perform in Perth for the very first time, hitting the stage at Metro City on Tuesday 15 October.

On his fifth visit down under, the multi-platinum singer-songwriter will play his biggest ever Australian headline shows, taking in eleven huge headline shows in Christchurch, Auckland, Sydney, Newcastle, Adelaide, Melbourne, Canberra, Thirroul, Brisbane, and now Perth.

Frontier Members can access presale tickets for the newly announced dates on Thursday 9 May from 12pm local time, before the general onsale begins on Friday 10 May at 1pm local time. Tickets and tour information via frontiertouring.com/kipmoore

Last in Australia and New Zealand for his sell-out 2023 headline tour, which included an epic headline performance CMC Rocks QLD, Kip Moore’s southern charm is as smooth as ever. With fans craving more of the genre-blending songsmith, this highly anticipated return is sure to blow roofs off arenas and theatres across the country.

Kip’s debut album Up All Night (2012) was hailed as “the best by a new country artist this year” (Taste of Country), becoming an instant success and achieving platinum status in the US. With millions of records sold and more than 2.9 billion streams worldwide across the following decade, Kip released his fifth studio album, Damn Love in 2023. Featuring 13 tracks that he co-produced, the album cemented Kip Moore as a country music powerhouse, proving time and again his craftmanship and lyricism.

A remarkable performer, Kip Moore is renowned for his signature sound and blistering live performances. He achieved a career high last year, when he sold more than 44,000 tickets in South Africa, playing sold out stadiums in Cape Town and Pretoria and opening the door for country music and the debut of the Cape Town Country Music Festival.

“Kip Moore has walked his own path… unapologetically taking risks within his signature rock edged country style to always keep his music fresh and exciting with each new chapter.” – Today’s Country Magazine

“That’s what fans love most about Moore. It’s his willingness to push the envelope with the subject matter he sings about, and it’s the way he expresses what’s on his mind that draws sold-out audiences around the world.” – CMT

Making his anticipated Australia and New Zealand return to adoring audiences, genre-defying Kip Moore continues to blaze a new trail in country music. Don’t miss his biggest headline shows to date this September and October.

