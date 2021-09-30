Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Sony Announces Winners For The Inaugural Sony Film FestivalCelebrating ANZ Storytellers & Filmmakers

Thursday, 30 September 2021, 12:09 pm
Press Release: Sony Film Festival

AUCKLAND NEW ZEALAND – THURSDAY 30th SEPTEMBER 2021: Sony is honoured to announce the winners of the first annual Sony Film Festival. Recognising filmmakers from Australia and New Zealand that have chosen to tell their stories with a Sony camera. After receiving over 130 entries, our judges, Peter James, ACS, ASC (Non-fiction category), Wayne Ringrow, Vice President – Australian Artists (Music category) and internationally renowned director Will Gluck (Fiction category) narrowed it down to 3 winning entries from over 130 films.

Jun Yoon, Head of Sony Digital Imaging ANZ commented, “I’m blown away by the talented film makers that entered our inaugural Sony Film Festival. The passion and dedication of these story tellers is evident in the work they submitted. Congratulations to everyone who worked on these amazing films and especially to the three winning films and their crew. The Australian & New Zealand film industry is in good hands!”

All the winning and finalist films can also be viewed here.

WHILE THE CATS AWAY… BY AARON CARROLL

While waiting for her beloved Brad to arrive home late from work, Sarah spends her night the only way she knows how. From tedious household chores that are undone moments later, to spontaneous dance numbers and movie re-enactments in front of the mirror, finally ending her night with some well-earned pampering. It’s an uneventful night of boredom and procrastination, while waiting to give her darling man a late night surprise.

WOMEN TAKE ON NEPAL BY TANIA VERBEECK

Women Take on Nepal takes you on the journey of three young, strong, resilient women who have fought the odds of being a female in Nepal through their determination to empower other Nepalese women through trekking in the Himalayas which is frowned upon by the Nepalese trekking community. It shares the stories of the trekking company 'Take on Nepal' founders Som Tamang and Susan Devitt's purpose behind their passion to provide freedom for the girls from Batase village.

DEAREST MADELINE BY PETER TAUTUA

Dearest Madeline uses a song written by music artist Pika Ocho, and tells the story of his mother, Sina, a migrant from Samoa who settled in Auckland, New Zealand, to start a new life for her two sons and husband. Inspired by the true story, this music video is about Sina’s life that was suddenly turned upside down when she realises the husband she loved and adored, reveals himself to be a narcissist and her abuser in a domestic violence relationship.

People’s Choice Award

The public are invited to vote for their favourite film from each category. Three lucky voters will have the opportunity to WIN a pair of Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones (RRP Value $619.95) and help award The People’s Choice Award to three films. For more information, click here.

The Sony Film Festival will return in 2022.

