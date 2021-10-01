Kartsport Canterbury Successfully Caps Off South Island-wide Series Despite Tough Covid-19 Conditions

Thanks to strict adherence to social distancing and (because of it) a blanket ban on spectators Christchurch’s KartSport Canterbury kart club was able to successfully conclude this year’s HSD Building Contractors-backed HSD Mainland Series at its two-day Garden City Championships meeting last weekend.

It was a major victory both for the club and the series, particularly given the capricious spring weather which saw strong winds buffet the club’s Carr’s Rd venue on Saturday and a southerly change bringing rain showers sweeping across the venue on Sunday,

Despite the challenges presented - even under Level 2 - to travel and compete, a strong local entry at the popular two-day Garden City Championships meeting was supplemented by karters from other parts of the South Island chasing Mainland Series points.

Making it an even greater challenge for all entrants is the popular annual meeting’s format, which sees racing conducted in the normal (anti-clockwise) direction on the first day of competition, then in the opposite (clockwise) direction on the second.

Though local club members ended up winning the lion’s share of both Garden City Championship and HSD Building Contractors’ Mainland series trophies, once the number of entries per club was averaged out, just a single point separated the winner, host club KartSport Canterbury, from runner-up KartSport Marlborough from Blenheim with KartSport Nelson just 38 points further back in third place.

HSD Building Contractors 2021 Mainland Series class winners decided at the two-day Garden City Championships meeting were;

Cadet ROK - Henry Fisher (Canty)

Vortex Mini ROK - Zach Tucker (Canty)

125cc Rotax Max Junior – Blake Knowles (Canty)

125cc Rotax Max Light – Will Neale (Canty)

125cc Rotax Max Heavy – Kevin Barker (Nel)

Briggs LO206 Light - Tony Dyer (Nel)

Briggs LO206 Heavy – Taylor Grey (Sthl)

Open – Hamish Carpenter (Canty)

© Scoop Media

