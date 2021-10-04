Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Cadbury Netball Series Venue Moved To Wellington

Monday, 4 October 2021, 4:54 pm
Press Release: Netball New Zealand


Netball New Zealand (NNZ) has confirmed it will move the Cadbury Netball Series between the Silver Ferns and Aotearoa Men from Hamilton to TSB Arena in Wellington following yesterday’s change in Covid-19 alert levels in the Waikato.

The two teams were set to go head-to-head in a three-match series over three days, starting on Sunday at Globox Arena, Claudelands, in Hamilton.

But the New Zealand Government’s latest announcement to move parts of Waikato, including Hamilton City, into alert Level 3 means the Cadbury Netball Series has been relocated to TSB Arena in Wellington and retaining the same dates of 10,11,12 October.

The alert level status in Hamilton is due to be reviewed by the government on Friday, but NNZ Chief Executive Jennie Wyllie said the uncertainty around community cases in the region meant they had little choice but to change their plans.

She said it was hugely disappointing for Hamilton, but NNZ felt fortunate to be able to continue with what is an important series for the Silver Ferns looking ahead to next year’s Commonwealth Games.

“Navigating any sporting event during the coronavirus pandemic is a constant challenge, but we’re fortunate to have a great team working hard behind the scenes to ensure we can get New Zealand’s elite netballers out on court in what is an important phase of their build-up for the Commonwealth Games and the 2023 Netball World Cup,” Wyllie said.

“The Cadbury Netball Series with Aotearoa Men provides a unique test for the Silver Ferns, and we’re delighted to be able to go ahead with the three matches.”

The Silver Ferns will go into camp in Wellington on Thursday.

The change of venue from Hamilton also means the New Zealand A and New Zealand U21 teams, which were set to contest curtain raiser matches, will no longer take part in the Cadbury Netball Series. Netball New Zealand will look for other options for those two teams later this year.

