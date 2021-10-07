Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Pacific Fusion Fashion Show Announces Sixth Annual Event Showcasing Polynesian Talent

Thursday, 7 October 2021, 10:51 am
Press Release: Pacific Fusion Fashion Show

The celebrated Pacific Fusion Fashion Show (PFFS) will return to South Auckland on Saturday 4th December 2021, showcasing eleven Polynesian designers. This year’s group of designers includes a diverse mix of established and emerging talent who will bring an eclectic and exciting range of looks to the runway.

Since launching in 2016, the acclaimed fashion event has grown a loyal and enthusiastic audience and after a successful digital event streamed live from Wellington in late 2020, the event is proud to be returning to its South Auckland roots for 2021’s event. Great South Road in Papatoetoe will become the runway for the summer evening show in December with a stellar line up of fashion literally stopping traffic!

“We have always been a proud South Auckland hosted event. From East Tamaki, Otara, Mangere Bridge, Manukau and this year old Papatoetoe,” says Pacific Fusion Fashion Show Founder and director Nora Swann. “We are looking forward to bringing our event to life and hosting this year's show on the actual road, yes, Great South Road.”

“Auckland Council and Auckland Transport have been really helpful in supporting my team with this year's location as well as Panuku and the Otara Papatoetoe Local Board. My business also moved into old Papatoetoe earlier on this year so it has been great connecting with the business community here and being able to highlight some of the retailers not in only in our marketing campaign but also as the backdrop for this year's event.”

While the pandemic has put a halt to many recent fashion events including New Zealand Fashion Week 2021, which the PFFS designers were meant to showcase at in August, PFFS has decided to go ahead with planning the December showcase with Covid-19 protocols in place. While the event was run successfully in a digital form last year, event organisers want to bring back the face-to-face fashion show that attendees enjoyed in previous years and are hopeful that Aotearoa will be in a place for the show to be possible by then - a back-up plan for January is also ready.

“The Pacific fashion community (fashion designers, models and everyone working behind the scenes) were both relieved and happy to hear that we had decided to go ahead,” adds Nora Swann. “It is actually giving everyone something to look forward to, especially us in Auckland, who have been in weeks of lockdown. We're hopeful that because our event is in early December that government would've implemented the necessary Covid-19/Delta safety measures that will both allow our event to go ahead and give the community the confidence to attend.”

Each PFFS event has had a different theme and this year’s event theme is WOVEN and was chosen by Creative Director Sammy Salsa.

“It’s a play on weaving fabrics together but also – on a deeper level I see it as interlacing or intertwining culture into modern day society and how Pacific people interlock into a western world with their fashion aesthetic and culture,” says Sammy Salsa. “It’s how Pacific fashion and culture has woven its way into a modern society in order for us (Pacific people) to fit in or to stand on our own.”

The eleven designers showcasing at Pacific Fusion Fashion Show 2021 are:

Alexandra Simpson – Alexandra Simpson

BEAU LOUIS TAKAPU – Beau Takapu

DANE DAGGER – Dane Dagger

disciple of discipline – Massey Williams

Infamy Apparel – Amy Lautogo

LETTEY (The Label) – Paulette Teatai-ariki

LIPO – Phillip Heketoa

s.T – Susana Tasi

Saige The Label – Sheena Taivairangi

TANIROSE TAUSIE – Tanirose Tausie

TIHI KING – Tihi King

Pacific Fusion Fashion Show 2021 promises to be an unmissable showcase of vibrant fashion and incredible Polynesian talent. PFFS regularly sells out so interested attendees should get their tickets quickly!

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Pacific Fusion Fashion Show on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 