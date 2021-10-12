Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

DEGNZ Supports Call For COVID Relief Funding For Māori Screen Sector

Tuesday, 12 October 2021, 8:52 am
Press Release: DEGNZ

The Directors and Editors Guild of New Zealand (DEGNZ) supports the call by Ngā Aho Whakaari ,who represents Māori in the screen industry, for direct COVID relief support for the Māori screen production sector.

In July 2020, NZ On Air and the New Zealand Film Commission (NZFC) received $23.4 million for a Screen Production Recovery Fund. In September of this year, the Government announced further COVID relief support accessible through NZ On Air and NZFC. Again, Te Māngai Paho (TMP) received no direct COVID funding. Māori creatives and production companies who are not utilising NZ On Air or NZFC funds therefore cannot access COVID relief funds from those bodies.

“Industry relief has been appreciated but Treaty obligations need to be honoured,” says DEGNZ President Robyn Paterson. “Te Māngai Paho is significantly underfunded compared to NZ On Air, and this results in smaller budgets for Māori productions, many of which are made for Māori Television.”

“The financial hardship this inflicts on Māori creatives and production companies is exacerbated when there is no COVID relief funding to enable them to recover.”

“Māori directors, editors, writers, producers and crew are already working on lower production budgets. This puts a strain on financial sustainability and wellbeing. They need access to COVID funded support” Paterson added.

DEGNZ calls for the Government to support Te Māngāi Paho directly with COVID funding to aid those Māori creatives and production companies under duress due to COVID.

Directors and Editors Guild of New Zealand

The Directors and Editors Guild of New Zealand is a not-for-profit Incorporated Society and Union that represents Directors, Editors and Assistant Editors in the New Zealand screen industry. This includes Directors, Editors and Assistant Editors of feature drama and documentary; television drama, documentary and factual programmes; short films; video art; animation; commercials and web content.

DEGNZ’s two primary roles are advocacy and professional development. We:

  • are dedicated to promoting excellence in the arts of directing and editing.
  • foster collegiality and unity within the screen industry.
  • promote members’ creative and economic rights.
  • work to improve industry working conditions and remuneration.
  • offer professional advice and information on contracts and industry standards and practice.
  • offer professional development events, networking opportunities, career advice, dispute resolution, mentoring, workshops, training, discounts and regular news bulletins for members across all levels of expertise, from novices to seasoned professionals.
  • are a voice for Directors, Editors and Assistant in influencing policy in the interest of our members. We do this through our membership of various panindustry bodies, and by making submissions to government and public officials.
  • Internationally work co-operatively with other directors’ guilds
  • belong to the International Affiliation of EnglishSpeaking Directors’ Organisations, Writer’s & Directors Worldwide, Alliance of Asia-Pacific Audiovisual Writers and Directors and the International Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers.

DEGNZ is Auckland-based with an office in Grey Lynn.

 

